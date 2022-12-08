American Girl Draws Outrage Amid Balenciaga Bondage Backlash

The American Girl doll company has responded to outrage over its new children's book that addresses gender issues, such as transitioning and puberty blockers. One section of the 96-page story, A Smart Girl's Guide: Body Image, features a transgender rights flag and a picture of a young person discussing gender issues with a doctor. It mentions using pronouns such as "they" in describing oneself and that "Studies show that transgender and nonbinary kids who get help from doctors have much better mental health than those who don't." Specifically aimed at girls aged 8 to 11, the book explains, "The way you show your gender to the world through clothes and behaviors is your gender expression."Your gender expression can be feminine, masculine, or somewhere in between — and it might change! Maybe you'll experiment with bright dresses and long, feminine hairstyles. Or you might try baggy shorts, plaid shirts, and a buzzed haircut. Your gender expression should make you feel at home in your body," the book states, per the Daily Mail.

"Parts of your body may make you feel uncomfortable, and you may want to change the way you look. … 'That's totally OK!" The book later notes, "If you haven't gone through puberty yet, the doctor might offer medicine to delay your body's changes, giving you more time to think about your gender identity. "You can appreciate your body for everything it allows you to experience and still want to change certain things about it," the book advises. Some parents have expressed anger over the progressive message from a company that sells wholesome dolls at high prices. The American Girl doll brand has stood firm despite the backlash, telling TMZ, "We value the views and feedback of our customers and acknowledge the perspectives on this issue. The content in this book, geared for kids 10+, was developed in partnership with medical and adolescent care professionals and consistently emphasizes the importance of having conversations and discussing any feelings with parents or trusted adults." The company continued, "We are committed to delivering content that leaves our readers feeling informed, confident, and positive about themselves."

Thank you for including the reality of trans & nonbinary children in your books! This would have made a world of difference in finding myself when I was young, keep it up! pic.twitter.com/ExKcRTwVVV — Kale Chipz (@Kalecchipz) December 8, 2022

In response to news of the book spreading on social media, furious parents questioned whether its content was appropriate. Many have even written negative reviews on American Girl's website, claiming they will boycott the brand for good. Allie Beth Stuckey, a conservative commentator and podcast host, mentioned the book on Twitter, urging parents to "Return your AG Christmas gifts asap."Gone are the days when American Girl taught girls about history and femininity. Now they're encouraging our daughters to hate their bodies, halt their puberty, & cut off their breasts in the name of 'self-love," Stuckey said. However, some online also expressed positive opinions about the book, with one parent noting in an Amazon review wishing they had something similar when they were "still young and impressionable." The title was deemed a "must-read" by another parent, who wrote, "This is more than just a 'feel-good/love-your-body' book." "It discusses a good range of topics: Gender identity, getting your period, bullying, how body image is affected by social media, and more. It also gives girls positive ways to talk about their bodies – this is crucial for girls." This controversy comes on the heels of luxury fashion house Balenciaga issuing an apology for its recent advertising campaign that featured children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage gear. "We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused," the company said in a statement. "Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms."