American Airlines Flight Diverted After ‘One of the Worst Displays’ of In-Flight Behavior in Recent Memory

An American Airlines passenger assaulted a female flight attendant during a flight from New York to California in what the carrier’s CEO called “one of the worst displays” of in-flight behavior they have ever seen on Wednesday. The flight attendant sustained broken bones in her nose and face, the flight attendants’ union told CBS Los Angeles Thursday. The flight, AA Flight 976 was diverted to Denver so the passenger could be removed by law enforcement.

The passenger got out of his seat and punched the flight attendant in the face, Paul Hartshorn Jr. of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants told CBS Los Angeles. “After a flight attendant who was working in a different cabin bumped this passenger, we’re told, she then walked into one of the flight galleys and this passenger approached her and punched her in the face at least twice,” Hartshorn said. “That’s what we know right now and she sustained broken bones in her nose and her face.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/CBSEveningNews/status/1453874331172417561?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The flight attendant was treated at a Denver hospital and was expected to be flown home Thursday afternoon. The FAA and FBI are investigating. However, CBS Denver reports that the suspect has not been arrested yet. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI said they take “seriously all matters involving potential threats to the safety of airline flights, crew, or passengers.”

“I understand that he actually punched her twice,” passenger Mackenzie Rose told CBSLA. “I did see her walk back down the aisle afterwards. She had blood splattered on the outside of her mask.” Another passenger, identified as Jack, said there was a doctor on the flight. One passenger told CBSLA the fight was mask-related, but American Airlines told CBS News they do not believe that to be the case in this instance. The suspect’s name has not been released and no other injuries were reported. The flight later continued on to its destination, John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California.

After the incident, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker posted a video statement on Instagram, assuring passengers the suspect will never be allowed to fly on an American flight again. “Last night, [American Airlines] had one of the worst displays we’ve seen, when a passenger violently assaulted one of our flight attendants,” Parker said. “Thankfully, our flight attendant is recovering and we are making sure she and her fellow crew members have the support they need.” Parker added that the airline is “doing everything we can to ensure” the passenger is “prosecuted to the fullest extent possible.”

The number of incidents involving unruly passengers has been on the rise since more Americans began flying after the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the FAA, it has received over 4,941 unruly passenger reports through the first 10 months of 2021, including 3,580 mask-related incidents. Of those incidents, there were 923 investigations initiated, compared to 2019, when there were 146 investigations.