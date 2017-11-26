New Theory Emerges on Amelia Earhart’s Disappearance

One of the great American mysteries of the last 100 years has been the unexplained disappearance of Amelia Earhart.

Earhart was a pioneer in aviation, becoming the first female pilot to fly across the Atlantic Ocean back in 1928. But in her attempt to fly around the world in 1937, her plane went missing somewhere over the Pacific Ocean.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now there might be evidence pointing to her fate. A Chamorro man named William Sablan told The Pacific Daily News that his uncle Tun Akin Tuho worked at a prison on the island of Saipan in the 1930s. Sablan said his uncle told him stories of how an American man and woman were brought to the prison after being found with a crashed plane on a small Pacific Island under Japanese control.

Sablan said his uncle told him the two Americans caused a commotion with there presence.

‘They had no reason to be there,’ Sablan said.

According to Sablan’s uncle, the two were prisoners for “two or three days” before being killed.

The Pacific News found a separate record that matches Sablan’s story. In 1960 CBS’ Fred Goerner spoke with a dozen witnesses from Saipan, all who claimed they saw two white people being taken into the prison.

“They said the flyers were tall and one of them was a woman, but her hair was cut short and she was wearing men’s clothing, files state,” the Daily News’ Jerick Sablan wrote.

Could this be the proof that finally closes the book on Earhart disappearance? Only time will tell.