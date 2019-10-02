Amber Guyger’s Mugshot Comes out After Being Found Guilty for Murder

The headshot was released of the former Dallas police officer who was found guilty of murder in the deadly shooting of Botham Jean, her unarmed black neighbor. Dallas journalists shared Amber Guyger’s mugshot after she was booked into the Dallas County Jail Tuesday afternoon following her conviction. See the photo below.

Amber Guyger’s new mugshot after she was booked into the Dallas County Jail this afternoon after being convicted of murdering Botham Jean. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/RMtDHC2lNB — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) October 1, 2019

Guyger, who was fired from the Dallas Police Department days after the shooting, will return to court Wednesday for the sentencing phase of her trial, where the same jurors who found her guilty of first-degree murder will decide how she will be punished. She faces between five to 99 years in prison under Texas law. She’s not eligible for probation. Prosecutors have not given any indication in court of the sentence they will seek.

During her trial, Guyger, 31, testified that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own, which was directly below Jean’s, and that when he was eating ice cream on his couch she thought the 26-year-old was going to assault her. Her guilty verdict drew tears of relief from Jean’s family and chants of “black lives matter” from a crowd outside the courtroom.

After hearing the verdict, Guyger stood until the jury left. Then she sank into her chair and sat alone for 15 minutes, a bailiff standing guard nearby, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jurors heard testimony from Allison Jean, Jean’s mother, on Tuesday. “I cannot sleep. I can’t eat. It’s just been the most terrible time for me,” she told the court.

Prosecutors presented racially insensitive text messages sent while Guyger was working a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parade. The state also presented social media pots that they say give a glimpse into Guyger’s mind, like one from Pinterest which reads, “I wear all black to remind you not to mess with me, because I’m already dressed for your funeral.”

Guyger’s defense attorneys can argue that she deserves a light sentence because she acted out of confusion and fear and felt she had found an intruder in her home. The defense team will also have a chance to present their own character witnesses who can tell the jurors more about her childhood in Arlington and why she chose to become a police officer.

After the verdict, Ben Crump, an attorney for the Jean family, said 26-year-old Jean was a “near perfect” person.

“This jury had to make history in America today, because Botham was the best that we had to offer,” Crump said. “Twenty-six year old, college-educated black man, certified public accountant, working for one of the big three accounting firms in the world, PricewaterhouseCoopers.”

“But it shouldn’t take all of that for unarmed black and brown people in America to get justice,” Crump said.

“This verdict is for Trayvon Martin,” he said, “it’s for Michael Brown, it’s for Sandra Bland, it’s for Tamir Rice, it’s for Eric Garner, it’s for Antwon Rose, it’s for Jemel Roberson, for EJ Bradford, for Stephon Clark, for Jeffrey Dennis, Genevieve Dawes, for Pamela Turner.”

“O’Shae Terry,” interjected Lee Merritt, who also represents the Jeans.

“For so many black and brown unarmed human beings all across America,” Crump continued, holding Allison Jean’s hand in the air, “this verdict today is for them. Everybody can raise their hands — this verdict is for them. This verdict is for them.”