Amazon Taking Heat for Selling Doll With Racist Description

Amazon has removed a doll with a racist product description after causing outrage on social media. The company behind the doll, Doli Yearning, described the 14-inch tall toy of a Black little girl as having "dirty" braids. However, the company's dolls of white girls do not include descriptions of their skin color or eyebrow-raising adjectives about their hair.

The doll was being sold on Amazon's digital marketplace for $49.99, according to TMZ. The Black girl doll was described as "Doli Yearning 14-inch Adorable Black Doll with Casual Red Skirt and Colored Dirty Braid Fashion Gorgeous Doll for Ages 3+ Interactive Playtime BPA Free Safety Product Well-Designed Collectable Box." That is very different from the description for a doll depicting a white girl. Even though the doll has hair rolled up in buns, that is not noted. "Doli Yearning 14-inch Adorable Doll with Denim Suit and Colored Headbands Fashion Gorgeous Doll for Ages 3+ Interactive Playtime BPA Free Safety Product Well-Designed Collectable Box," the description reads for the doll of a white girl.

Doli Yearning is a Chinese company that has been selling products on Amazon for less than a year. Amazon told TMZ the offensive product description was removed. However, other Doli Yearning dolls are still available, including one depicting a different Black girl. The title for this doll does not mention her hair, but still notes its skin color." Doli Yearning 14-inch Adorable Black Doll with Yellow Dress Suit and Yellow Bow Headband Fashion Gorgeous Doll for Ages 3+ Interactive Playtime BPA Free Safety Product Well-Designed Collectable Box," the description reads.