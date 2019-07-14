Amazon Reveals Prime Day Deals and Fans Cannot Get Enough

Amazon Prime Day is almost here and all these deals make us wish we made more money. Dubbed Black Friday in July by CNET, the big sales event begins Monday July 15 at 3 a.m. ET, but there are already discounts ready for your perusal.

This year, the big sales event will last 48 hours, and include many products, from Amazon themselves to Apple, Facebook and other amazing items. Among the highlights shapes can expect the Amazon Fire TV Stick for $15 (regularly $40), Echo for $50 (regularly $100) and Facebook Portal for $80 (regularly $199).

Videos by PopCulture.com

But that’s not all take a look at some of the best deals coming Prime Day:

What to expect Monday

Although there are man deals already going on, CNET provided a list of some of the best deals coming during the official start of Amazon Prime Day Monday.

Jabra will be cutting 30 percent off several of its popular headphones, including the AirPod-rivaling Elite 65t.

Verizon Visible will be offering the iPhone 7 for just $99 (after two months of service and a rebate in the form of a $100 prepaid debit card). You can leverage the same rebate to snag the Motorola Moto 7 Power for just $49.

The super-sexy GLAS Smart Thermostat will be $179.99 on Prime Day. Regular price: $249.99.

The Kami Smart Security Starter Kit, regularly $99.99, will be priced at $69.99.

The Google Pixel 3 and 3XL will be $260 off their regular prices, while the Pixel 3aXL will come with a $100 Amazon gift card.

The Nixplay Seed 10.1-inch digital photo frame will be at $105, while the Seed 13.3 will hit $147.

Deals Already Happening

Pre-Prime Day deals are also big highlights, one of the more interesting ones is as easy as shopping. Members spending $10 at Whole Foods get a $10 Amazon credit good to use on Prime Day

Amazon Products

Amazon is already giving offers onsite of their best products already. CNET writes the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Dot bundle drops to just $169 when you add to your shopping cart.

The third generation Echo Dot also dropped 50 percent and is available for $25.

The exciting Fire TV Recast, an over-the-air DVR without a fee that allows cord-cutters to record Live TV normally sells for $229.99 but is now at $129.99. You will need to pair this item with an Amazon Fire TV device just FYI.

Prime Day will also attempt to get Prime Members into the Amazon Music music stressing service. For only 99 cents customers get 4 months of the service.

Apple Products

For Apple, customers can get a 128GB iPad for $329, saving $100. That is approximately four times the storage for the same pricey would pay for a $32GB model at the Apple Store

There is also an exciting deal on AirPods with a Wireless Charging Case for $180, saving $20. Amazon also has the second-generation AirPods with standard case for $144.99, a savings of about $14.

Sign Up Ahead of Time

Prime Day is exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers, paying $119 annually or $13 a month depending on the user’s individual plan.

Signing up for Prime also opens users to free overnight shipping on many products, and two-day shipping on the rest. Users also get access to all the movies, shows and original content on Amazon Prime Video.

More Deals

The biggest discounts coming Monday will probably be on Amazon’s own products and brands, including Echo speakers, Fire tablets and Fire TV streamers, Kindle readers, Blink cameras, etc.

Other sellers are also taking advantage of the event so there may always be surprises in store.

How to Shop

Your computer is not the only way a person can participate on Prime Day.

If you own any Alexa-compatible device you can ask Alexa for Prime Day deals, some of which might only be available through voice purchase.

The Amazon mobile apps will also have some deals with easy access. And if you plan a visit to Whole Foods during the big day, you might walk away with some exciting discounts.

Fans are Ready

Amazon Prime users on Twitter are already praising the big day and it is still a couple of days away.

It’s weird to think in like 3 years amazon prime day is gonna be a national holiday — Clay Frank (@clayfrankhere) July 14, 2019