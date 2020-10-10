Amazon Prime Day 2020: Why Prime Day Sucks

✖

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is almost upon us, marking another online dash for elusive deals. The mileage may vary depending on what goods are offered when it comes to Amazon's Prime Day sale. There are plenty of amazing deals on Amazon products, electronics like TVs and video games, and a few exciting fashion deals. But each year, we've seen countless items that have customers scratching their heads and questioning if Prime Day is special.

Another aspect this year is the proximity to the holiday season. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company decided to postpone Prime Day until October. While it is a great thing from a safety perspective, it drops the event right on the cusp of the holiday shopping season. It is hard on third-party retailers and hits Amazon employees with an early start to the busiest shopping season of the year. It's also no fun for consumers and their wallets.

Past Prime Day deals have featured a menagerie of oddities amid the sea of electronics, smart devices and lightning deals. 2019's Prime Day offerings included some bizarre things that nobody could've signed on to purchase out of the blue according to Gizmodo. They point out a dog DNA test from Embark, a set of dancing water speakers and a variety pack of Keurig K-Cup coffee from different brands. If anything is clear, it's that Prime Day is a lot of impulse buying covered by a small percentage of great deals.

But is Prime Day the best place to grab the deal? Is the price the same or less elsewhere? There is also the benefit of having Prime Day in October in relation to other retailers like Walmart and Best Buy. The holiday season planning is already in effect, with the pandemic transferring much buying into Amazon's turf.

Toshiba - 32" Class LED HD Smart FireTV Edition TV

(Photo: Amazon.com)

The Toshiba - 32" Class LED HD Smart FireTV Edition television that landed as an early Prime Deal is far cheaper on Amazon if you're a prime member. Compared to Best Buy, you'll save from the list price of $179.99 by paying $119.99 through Prime. That said, if you don't have Prime, Best Buy is a perfect alternative and also offers similar televisions from other brands. Best Buy also provides price matches on certain items, though Prime Day sales are not included. But if the regular price is lower than Best Buy's price, the store will match. Keep those eyes peeled for similar items. Check out the Toshiba - 32" Class LED HD Smart FireTV at Amazon.com

While tech is a major sale item during Prime Day, it is also something to be wary of purchasing without shopping around. Televisions from 2019 could be going for a lower price than the 2020 model while operating the same. There is also redundant tech or tech that is on the edge of being obsolete.

TaoTronics Bluetooth Receiver

(Photo: Amazon.com)

While this TaoTronics Bluetooth Receiver is going for a low price at $14.44, it is also an item you might not need. The dancing water speakers come to mind, but this year's Prime offering has this receiver as an early Prime Deal. Most modern cars are built with Bluetooth connectivity within, as do most musical devices. Still, if you're looking for a step into the future with your older vehicles or want to fill a void in your home entertainment options, it is available. Do your research at least before buying. If up your alley, see the prices for the TaoTronics Bluetooth Receiver at Amazon.com

Sengled Smart Light Bulbs

(Photo: Amazon.com)

Sengled Smart Light Bulbs are another item sold through Amazon that may wrinkle a few foreheads. While some have a need and desire for smart bulbs and smart home devices, many don't require such items. Instead of putting an item on sale used by a majority of people, the smart bulb option plays into the impulse buying. These items are also selling Amazon's own smart devices, boasting connectivity with the across platforms and connectivity with existing devices. See the Sengled Smart Light Bulbs for yourself at Amazon.com

Finally, we have the odd items—the items nobody would want to buy usually but gain attention through Prime Day or other similar sales. Amazon currently offers coupons for Thank You for Your Service military appreciation coins, ranging from $9.95 - $19.95.

Hygiene Hand Lite from StatGear

(Photo: Amazon.com)

There is also the Hygiene Hand Lite, a brass door opener out to take advantage of these pandemic times. The product chains together keywords like "touchless" and "antimicrobial" while leaving the question open about if the product is necessary. It's also not an item you'd sign onto Amazon to buy specifically like a television. Makes some of the Prime Day decisions questionable or reminiscent of things you'd see in the checkout line at a physical store.

As it stands, there are plenty of items you can buy through great deals on Prime Day. If you need a television or a tablet, you might not be able to find better deals elsewhere. Even pre-Prime Day deals are tempting. Past tech, Amazon brands are also worth looking into as cheaper clothing options, cleaning supplies, and daily items. Don't allow yourself to be sucked into waiting for a lightning deal, typically impulse buys according to The New York Times, or purchasing items you may not need at all. You have the luxury of being online and connected to any store you want to pursue. Don't treat Prime Day as just any day at the store. Be mindful and smart. It doesn't have to suck. Check out our TV buying guide here.

