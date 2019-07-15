Amazon Prime Day 2019: Here’s What Twitter Is Saying Right Now

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is in full swing, and right now Twitter users have a lot to say about it. Prime Day is an annual sale that last for 24-hours, and is similar to Black Friday. However, it is exclusive to Amazon, and all the deals are exclusively online. Shoppers can get products at incredibly low costs, and stretch their dollars further. The big event has a lot of people talking, and the opinions are all over the place.

“I will not order anything I will not order anything I will not order anything I will not order anything I will not order anything I will not order anything I will not order anything I will not order anything I will not order anything I will not order anything,” one person jokingly repeated, clearly trying to convince themselves that they don’t need to spend any money.

“Just bought my not even 2 year old a 20 square foot barbie mansion if anyone is wondering how #PrimeDayAmazon is going,” another person tweeted.

Actual footage of my wallet while I shop Amazon Prime today. #PrimeDayAmazon pic.twitter.com/XxFXIO77RU — TheOldFangledGamer (@OldFangledGamer) July 15, 2019

“It’s Amazon Prime Day so we should find an indie bookstore and just order stuff from them today,” someone else quipped.

I think the saddest part of the Prime Day holiday is how commercialized it’s become,” one other user said sarcastically.

Had a great day delivering @PerformInspired products with my new buddy Jesus for @amazon #primeday which starts today! Reminded me of when I used to drive a tow truck back in the day. 💚 All @PerformInspired is 20% off today and tomorrow with Amazon Prime. 💪 pic.twitter.com/gGrR5jvYoi — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) July 15, 2019

Notably, there is also a major Amazon workers strike taking place today as well, and that has also garnered a lot of attention from social media users.

“Happy [Prime Day]! Don’t forget to [Boycott Amazon] this week in solidarity with workers fighting against horrible working conditions and low wages,” someone tweeted.

Prime Day commemorates Optimus Prime, an Amazon Fulfillment Center Worker, who died from dangerous working conditions, unfair scheduling, and impossible demands. Don’t let his death be in vain. Support the #AmazonStrike!

Don’t cross the picket line! pic.twitter.com/eGx12INSxe — Jenevieve Frank (@JenApparently) July 15, 2019

“A list of ways to improve Prime Day: 1. pay Amazon workers a living wage. 2. make it a global celebration of beloved film character Emily Prime. 3. pay Amazon workers a living wage *and* make it a a global celebration of beloved film character Emily Prime. (end of list),” Indiewire Senior Film Critic David Ehrlich commented.

“I fully support Amazon workers’ Prime Day strike. Their fight for safe and reliable jobs is another reminder that we must come together to hold big corporations accountable,” Democratic presidential hopefull Elizabeth Warren added.