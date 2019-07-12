Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything You Need to Know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is just a few days away, meaning the online Summer Black Friday bonanza is about to start. This year’s event runs almost two whole days and will help the largest online retailer move some unsold stock. Hopefully, this year also provides new and better deals for all shoppers.

Amazon launched Amazon Prime Day exclusively for Amazon Prime members in July 2015. It now costs $12.99 a month or $119 a year to join Amazon Prime. In addition to free same-day and two-day delivery where available, you also get access to Amazon Prime Video and unlimited music streaming and reading. Amazon Prime Video is available individually for $8.99 a month.

The online retail giant has already started some deals, but the best will be saved for next week. Scroll on for a crash course for Amazon Prime Day.

When Amazon Prime Day Starts

This year, Amazon Prime Day kicks off at 2:59 a.m. ET/11:59 p.m. PT on Monday, July 15 and will run for the next 48 hours. As Laptop Mag, notes it is the first time the promotion will run this long. Amazon is also launching early access deals just for people with an Amazon Echo device, beginning Saturday, July 13. Just ask your Echo, “Alexa, what are my deals?” and you will get your answer.

What Sales to Expect

Amazon will not reveal the bulk of sales until Prime Day begins. However, you can bet that many of Amazon’s own products — like the Fire TV Stick and Alexa Voice Remote — will be on sale. Last year, the top item in the U.S. was actually Instant Pots, so expect deals on kitchen appliances.

Best Early Access Deals

Right now, there are already big deals for Prime users. If you want to catch up on some Marvel Cinematic Studios movies, you can rent many of them, including Captain America: The First Avenger, Spider-Man: Homecoming and The Avengers for only $2.99. Amazon is also offering a bundle deal on the Fire TV stick that includes two months of HBO.

Who Gets Amazon Prime Day Deals?

You do need an Amazon Prime membership in order to enjoy the best sales. However, you can sign up for a 30-day trial for free. Just make sure you cancel the membership before you get charged. College students can also get a Prime Student membership for $59, and that includes a whopping six-month free trial.

What Electronics Will Be on Sale?

Amazon did release a preview list of electronics you can expect to find deals on, via the Amazon Blog.

Save up to 50% on Select Sony LED Smart TVs

Save big on Samsung QLED 65″ TV

Save up to 50% on select PC gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components, and accessories

Save $120 on Portal from Facebook with Alexa Built-in, just $79

Save on select productivity monitors, accessories and networking products

Save on select Chromebooks

Save up to 50% on select PC streaming equipment

Save $50 on the all-new ecobee Smart Thermostat with Alexa Built-in, just $199

Save 30% on connected home devices

Save big on select SanDisk and WD storage and memory products

Save 30% on select Phone Cases and Accessories

Save up to 40% on headphones from top brands

How Fast Can You Get Your Prime Day Orders?

Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping and same-day shipping, if it is available in your area. Customers can also pick up orders via Amazon Counter, a service now available in over 100 Rite Aid stores. You can also ship your packages to Amazon Lockers if you are not comfortable with your purchases sitting outside your home while you are away.

Is it Available Outside the U.S.?

Amazon Prime Day is a global event. Last year, deals were available in 17 countries in North America, Europe and Asia. This year, the United Arab Emirates was added to the list of countries. Amazon Prime is also available in the U.K., Spain, the Netherlands, Japan, Mexico, Luxembourg, Italy, India, Germany, Australia, Austria, Belgium, China, Canada and France.

Others Stores Holding Prime Day-Type Sales

Like everything else in capitalism, if it works, someone else will try to copy it. Seeing Amazon’s success has led to other retailers holding sales around the same time as Prime Day. As Laptop Mag notes, Target, Walmart, eBay and Best Buy are all holding sales on their site. eBay even called their sale the “Crash Sale,” poking fun at Amazon’s past issues on Prime Day.