Jay Carney Eviscerated by Twitter for Attending Black Lives Matter Rally Despite Recent Amazon Scandal

Amazon communications chief Jay Carney, a former press secretary for President Barack Obama, was slammed on Twitter for attending a Black Lives Matter rally in Washington, D.C. Carney was among those who publicly criticized Chris Smalls, the black employee who organized a walkout at Amazon's Staten Island, New York facility to protest Amazon's lack of coronavirus safety measures at the facility. Smalls was fired after the walkout, and Carney once accused him of "purposely" violating coronavirus guidelines at the facility.

On Saturday, Carney shared a photo of himself at the Black Lives Matter rally in Washington, complete with a face mask. He wore a Black Lives Matter shirt. "Stopped by a certain church today," he wrote in the caption, referring to St. John's Episcopal Church. The tweet was instantly met with people reminding him of Amazon's controversies, particularly the situation with Smalls.

Smalls worked as a management assistant at the Staten Island facility until he was fired in late March. He spearheaded a walkout joined by at least 50 people, who complained about a lack of protection from the novel coronavirus at the facility. After he was fired, Smalls said Amazon would rather fire an employee "than face up to its total failure to do what it should to keep us, our families, and our communities safe" and was "outraged and disappointed" by the company. "As usual, Amazon would rather sweep a problem under the rug than act to keep workers and working communities safe," Smalls said in a statement to CNBC.