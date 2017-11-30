The Most-Sold Product on Amazon’s Record-Setting Cyber Monday

Amazon broke yet another one of its own records this Cyber Monday, saying that the shopping event was the tech giant’s single biggest shopping day of all time.

Amazon said that its customers ordered “hundreds of millions of products” from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, with the best-selling product coming in as the Amazon-branded Echo Dot smart speaker.

Other Amazon and Alexa-enabled products like the Fire TV Stick and Fire 7 tablet were also popular.

“Customers purchased millions of Amazon’s Alexa-enabled devices this weekend, and Alexa devices were the top sellers across all of Amazon,” Dave Limp, senior VP of Amazon devices & services, said in a statement.

Cyber Monday was also a successful event for small businesses and entrepreneurs on the e-commerce platform; Amazon reports that 140 million products were ordered from small businesses globally in the five-day period.

Amazon’s latest project, Whole Foods (which it bought earlier this year) also had a record day, surpassing its record for most turkeys sold this holiday.

Overall, a record $6.59 billion was spent online beyond Amazon by the end of Cyber Monday, which according to Adobe Analytics data is a 16.8 percent jump year-over-year — making it the largest online shopping day in history.

In general, top sellers across the web were the Nintendo Switch and Apple AirPods and streaming devices like Google Chromecast and Roku. Adobe also reports that TVs were the most discounted items on Black Friday and continued to be discounted throughout the weekend into Cyber Monday.