Amazon Coronavirus Warehouse Shipping: Users Complaining on Social Media About Delays

A number of businesses, both large and small, have taken precautions to avoid action that could help spread coronavirus. This includes mega-retail outlet Amazon, who announced on Tuesday that they’re suspending all shipments of non-essential items to its warehouses for the foreseeable future.

Amazon also announced that it will be prioritizing medical supplies, household staples and other high-demand products until April 5. Given the recent uptick in social distancing, the company has seen a significant surge in orders in recent weeks. In addition, the company will be blocking independent retailers from shipping any non-essential products over the coming weeks. An email was sent to vendors on Tuesday, saying that it would only accept “high-demand products” due to coronavirus concerns.

“We are temporarily prioritizing household staples, medical supplies, and other high-demand products coming into our fulfillment centers so that we can more quickly receive, restock and deliver these products to customers,” read the email.

Given that ordering from Amazon has become a quick and convenient way of life, with free two-day shipping included, several customers vented their frustration with the development on Twitter.

Some customers seemed to be understanding of the whole ordeal. Especially given the circumstances.

FYI, we are Amazon Prime members. Ordered a number of things over the weekend, and my shipment arrival dates keep changing. Now everything I was expecting today is delayed til Thursday. Just a heads up. Things are tough out there, even if you are not being told that. — Cara Dalton (@CaraDalton13) March 17, 2020

It’s just a two week delay on non essentials being stored and shipped from Amazon warehouses. I think we’ll be alright. — Ted Han ★ (@knowtheory) March 17, 2020

Got a delayed email for my switch I ordered on amazon lmfao…I’m glad I’m just hearing about something. Lessening the stress for workers etc. I don’t care about the delay like that. I just need to know if I got it. I personally don’t mind waiting, just need to know if I secured. — elyse 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@thousandsunnies) March 17, 2020

Others weren’t quite as cool about the news.

The coronavirus has delayed amazon prime shipping. Society is crumbling — Reagan Walker (@reagandwalker) March 16, 2020

I just wanted to post an update to keep people informed and make me feel a bit better. Due to amazon backup of everyone buying out everything, the new cable wont be received till Thursday. There better not be further delays 😒 — Toxy 🙂 (@Toxy97578047) March 17, 2020

Amazon Fresh delayed my delivery and it won’t be here until Wednesday. So now I’m at the stores tryna buy food. This is my 4th store and the only thing ANY of them have are ribs and shrimp. WTF I’M SUPPOSED TO DO WITH THAT? OPEN A FUCKING APPLEBEES???? — key. (@keywilliamss) March 15, 2020

Others saw some potential bright spots to the whole unfortunate development.

Imagine all the people that bought things online, but not through Amazon. That shit is delayed for sure because of this virus. We all about to have Christmas in July! — Tony Ames (@LillaughingMe) March 17, 2020

I think this was the right move for @amazon to take. The American People are being asked to accept shortages, inconveniences and delays for a few weeks; because of #TheVirus. Is that too much to ask? For those who, for financial or health issues, can’t cope; yes, help them. — Searcher 🦇👌👅 (@Hermittao) March 17, 2020

Given that the delay also had an impact on the release of Animal Crossing for the Nintendo Switch, others were a bit anxious about the inevitable shipment delays.

>shipments of non-essential items on websites like amazon getting delayed due to coronavirus



>nintendo eshop and servers are down



>non-essential businesses being closed down by law



The perfect storm is happening for us to not be able to play Animal Crossing. pic.twitter.com/0naRVw0ZDn — ᴢᴀᴄʜ ᴇᴠᴀɴs (@ZachEvans97) March 17, 2020

My animal crossing switch order on amazon is delayed 🥺 — hewwo (@sexcpompompurin) March 17, 2020

Others, meanwhile, weren’t happy with the delays given the cost of being an Amazon Prime member.

Why isn’t @amazon waiving prime members’ fees? Especially since there are now 5 day delays. And why aren’t ALL movies temporarily made free? #COVID2019 — Reality Ashhole (@RealityAshhole) March 17, 2020

I like how @amazon #prime said something I ordered last week would arrive yesterday, then this morning it’s changed to not even shipped and on delay….. it’s not even a high demand item. 🙄🤦🏻‍♂️ — 𝓢𝓪𝓶𝓪𝓮𝓵 (@FalseShepard666) March 17, 2020

Amazon is experiencing massive delivery delays as it probably is scrambling to fulfill an influx of orders, causing a logistical nightmare. A one-day Prime order will now take 4 days | coronavirus pic.twitter.com/ocB0MX3XEk — Hany Anber (@HanyAnber) March 16, 2020

Some, of course, were just unhappy about the news in general.

CORONAVIRUS!! pic.twitter.com/kEn25ca31l — Vos' Waffle Haus 🧇 (@tylerteschon) March 16, 2020



CORONAVIRUS!! pic.twitter.com/kEn25ca31l — Vos’ Waffle Haus 🧇 (@tylerteschon) March 16, 2020