Aly Raisman Suing US Olympic Committee Over Larry Nassar Sexual Abuse

Gold-medal Olympian Aly Raisman is taking the United States Olympic Committee to court.

According to TMZ, Team USA gymnastics star Aly Raisman is suing the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) for damages over the “serial molestation, sexual abuse and harassment” she suffered from former team doctor Larry Nassar, claiming that USOC did little to protect athletes.

In the court documents, Raisman claims that USOC prides itself for being committed to “creating a safe and positive environment for athletes,” but failed to live up to that commitment by allowing Nassar to sexually assault dozens of female gymnasts. She also claims that USOC concealed its knowledge of Nassar’s offenses despite that they were made aware of them as early as 2015.

She goes on to state that she continues to suffer from depression, anxiety, and fear stemming from the abuse that she suffered. She also claims that her psychological trauma includes “not trusting adult males.”

Raisman, who competed in the 2012 and 2016 games, was one of more than 150 women and girls to accuse the Team USA gymnastics doctor of sexual abuse, claiming that she began seeing Nassar when she was 15 and detailing the abuse in the book Fierce.

During Lassar’s sentencing, she spoke for 13 minutes, telling Nassar that “the tables have turned.”

“Larry, it’s your turn to listen to me,” Raisman said, with Nassar in the courtroom. “There is no map that shows you the pathway to healing. Realizing that you are a survivor of sexual abuse is really hard to put into words. I cannot adequately capture the level of disgust I feel when I think about how this happened.”

Raisman later turned her attention to USA Gymnastics for continuing to employ Nassar, despite allegations against him. Her speech came a day after USA Gymnastics announced it was cutting ties with the Karyoli Ranch, where gymnasts said they were abused.

Nassar has been sentenced to 40-175 years in prison, as well as facing an additional sentencing of 40-175 years in prison for separate charges of sexual assault.