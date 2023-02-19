Alma, Arkansas' Morgan Nick Still Missing Amidst New Hulu Show

A new Hulu show is casting light on a long-standing missing persons case. The new limited-run docuseries from the streamer, Still Missing Morgan, produced by Ridley Scott, tells the story of the disappearance of Morgan Nick, a 6-year-old girl from Arkansas who vanished in 1995 at a baseball game. After decades, her fate still remains a mystery. When Morgan Nick's mother briefly turned around during a little league game in Alma, Arkansas, on June 9, 1995, she disappeared. "I asked them where Morgan was and they said that she was taking sand out of her shoes, sitting by my car, but I could see my car and I didn't see her," Morgan's mother, Colleen, recalled to Christine Barndt of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. When she checked inside her car, Morgan was not there."That's when the real panic set in," Colleen said. "It's a really small field and a really small parking area and it was just easy to see that she wasn't right there anywhere. And by now people are leaving and cars are leaving, and I remember standing in front of my car and I'm thinking, if everyone would just stand still for just a minute that I would be able to see her, that we were just passing each other somehow. One of the coaches called 911 and within six minutes, law enforcement was at the field and began what has turned into a 20-year search for Morgan."

After being called to the scene, the police searched the area but could not find Morgan. Colleen still believes there's a chance she will return home, according to 40/29 News. "I've always said that until someone can prove to me Morgan is not coming home, I believe she will," Colleen has said. She has periodically circulated photos of what Morgan might look like now and started a nonprofit providing support to other parents of missing children in the years since Morgan disappeared. Morgan's disappearance has never been solved, but law enforcement suspects some clues may be relevant to her case. At the time of Morgan's disappearance, officers noted a red pickup truck with a camper attached parked near the baseball field. The truck driver and other children were reported to have engaged in suspicious activity. "Children and when I say children it could be teenagers, it could be younger children who were approached by a man in a red truck with a white camper. We believe someone knows who was at the ballpark that night and who was driving a red truck with a white camper," Alma police chief Jeff Pointer told 40/29 News.

There has also been a description released of a person of interest who was about 6 feet tall, with a medium, solid build, and a mustache and beard at the time of Morgan's disappearance. The FBI named Billy Jack Lincks as a person of interest in 2021. Lincks had been convicted of sexual indecency after attempting to abduct a child two months after Morgan's disappearance. Born in Crawford County, Arkansas, Lincks served in the army during World War II and owned a 1986 Chevrolet Scottsdale pickup truck that matched the description of the red truck authorities were seeking. It is still unclear if Lincks abducted Morgan, but hair was found inside Lincks's vehicle and saved for later testing. In the meantime, no definitive answers are available. Still Missing Morgan examines the details of Colleen's case and interviews with friends like Patty Wetterling, who had her child abducted six years before. The four-part miniseries is available to stream now on Hulu.