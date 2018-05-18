Alleged Texas School Shooter Posted Chilling Final Photo Before Attack

The Santa Fe High School shooting suspect, identified as Dimitrios “Dimitri” Pagourtzis, shared chilling photos to his now-removed Facebook profile of a “Born to Kill” T-shirt shortly before Friday’s shooting.

CBS News reported that law enforcement sources say Pagourtzis, 17, is the reported shooter involved in the shooting that left 10 people dead. Pagourtzis is a student at Santa Fe High School, according to an earlier statement from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Pagourtzis’ Facebook bio declared: “YouTube is a Comma Kazi. It’s the one with the kamikaze pilot. I’ve got a few playlists there.”

An Instagram account that appeared to belong to Pagourtzis reportedly showed him following multiple gun-related accounts and posting images of weapons. Of the three photos uploaded to his profile, one was a toy rifle attached to an arcade video game, another was a frog, and another was a photo of a gun, knife and torch lying on a bed.

The 17-year-old also had photos of a black trench coat with an Iron Cross pin, a symbol used by the Third Reich as a military decoration for bravery. It was redesigned in 1957 after the German government banned the production of Nazi-associated emblems.

Pagourtzis has reportedly been arrested and is in police custody. Gonzalez said another student is involved as a “person of interest.”

Witnesses say the shooting took place in an art class on campus between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. and that the shooter was using a shotgun. Police have not confirmed witness reports that the shooter was using a shotgun, but the school district says possible explosives may have been located.

CBS News reports that police are investigating the potential threat and determining the severity, if any.

Speaking to reporters, one senior student at the school explained that “some kid” with a gun began firing at people who were evacuating after a fire alarm was pulled.

“As soon as the alarms went off, everybody just started running outside,” another student added, “and next thing you know everybody looks, and you hear boom, boom, boom, and I just ran as fast as I could to the nearest floor so I could hide, and I called my mom.”

One other student from the school reportedly told journalists, “We have had [active shooter training] I think twice this year, and then we had like a mock active shooting training to where they actually practiced busing the students out and everything.”

Gonzalez said the majority of people killed were students. Two students and a school resource officer were shot and injured. Another law enforcement officer was also injured, but was not shot.

The school district issued a statement confirming multiple injuries Friday morning. Students were transported to the nearby Alamo Gym, where they can reunite with their parents.

Santa Fe High School assistant principal Cris Richardson has since told reporters that there was an active shooting inside the school and that school officials “hope the worst is over.”

“We have done an amazing job to get the students out of the building safely and to reunited them with parents as we are able to and that’s about all I can tell you right now,” Richardson said.