All the Teachers Charged with Sexual Assault in 2017

While there were certainly some high points in 2017, there were also major low points as well, such as the overwhelming number of teachers charged with sexual assault.

Recently, clinical psychologist Dr. Leslie M. Lothstein spoke to the New York Post about why female teachers begin sexual relationships with their students and shared some medical insight as to the state of mind they find themselves in.

“They are trying to recreate something in their mind to bring them back to a childhood situation where they had their first sexual experience,” Dr. Lothstein said. “The child may look adult, and may have fully developed genitals, but they’re not equipped to deal emotionally with the relationship of falling in love.”

Obviously it isn’t just female teachers who commit these heanous crimes, as many male teahcers are also convicted of sexual assault with their students.

Below we have compiled a list of the many cases of teachers committing sexual assault that PopCulture reported on in 2017.

Teacher Arrested for Sexual Assault After Being Caught With Teen in Car

A Texas teacher was arrested after a teenager’s father caught her engaged in a sexual act with his 13-year-old son in the backseat of a car.

Rachel Gonzalez, 44, a former Bay City Independent School District teacher, was arrested on Dec. 22 and booked on charges of online solicitation of a minor and improper relationship between an educator and a student, according to the Bay City, Texas Police Department’s Facebook post.

On Dec. 14, the teenager’s father caught Gonzalez and his 13-year-old son engaging in a sexual act in the backseat of a vehicle parked in a parking lot. He alerted police, who then began an investigation.

After obtaining a search warrant to seize and access the teenager’s phone, authorities found evidence of an ongoing relationship between the victim and Gonzalez.

Grade School Teacher Found Guilty of Sexually Touching Students

A Canadian teacher was found guilty of sexually touching children.

In Nov., a judge ruled that 28-year-old Amanda Perreault, who taught 2nd and 3rd graders at St. James Catholic Global Learning Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, was guilty of sexual interference and must register as a sex offender. She has also been sentenced to 90 days in jail and will receive 12 months probation.

According to the Criminal Code of Canada, sexual interference is the crime of touching a person under the age of 16 “for a sexual purpose.”

In addition to the sexual interference charge, Perreault was also charged with sexual assault, luring to commit invitation to sexual touching and making sexually explicit material available to a child, according to The Spec. However, the charges were withdrawn.

Christian School Teacher Arrested After Husband Catches Her in Bed With Teen

Andrea Nicole Baber, 29, was arrested in Dec. at her home in Cottage Grove, Oregon just days after her husband caught her partially unclothed and lying in bed with a teen, The Register-Guard reports.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday, the teen’s father alerted authorities after he received an anonymous email asking whether he was aware that his son was engaged in a sexual relationship with the Logan Christian Academy teacher. Several photographs of Baber and the now 17-year-old boy were attached to the email.

During an interview, the teen told police that he began his relationship with Baber in 2016, when he was just 15, and that they typically had sex once or twice a week at Baber’s home. He also claimed that the 29-year-old gave him alcohol and marijuana.

Baber has been charged with third-­degree rape, third-degree sodomy, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, first-­degree online sexual corruption of a minor and unlawful delivery of mari­juana to a person under 18 years of age. According to court records, she has not yet entered a plea.

Teacher Charged With Having Sex With 14-Year-Old Student Inside Middle School

An Ohio middle school teacher has been charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and sexual battery after allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old student.

On Nov. 21, 32-year-old Jessica Langford of Centerville, Ohio pleaded not guilty to three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of sexual battery, the Daily Mail reports.

The married mother-of-one taught math at Miamisburg Middle School, where the sexual encounters are said to have taken place on May 23 of this year.

According to court documents, Langford allegedly performed oral sex on one of her teenage students twice, received oral sex from that same boy twice, and engaged in sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old twice. Authorities were made aware of the inappropriate sexual conduct when the teen told police about it. She resigned in May after the allegations against her came to light.

Teacher Arrested for Having Sex With 16-Year-Old Student in a Park

A 29-year-old English teacher from a New Jersey prep school was arrested and booked in Dec. on charges related to having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.



Alyssia Marie Reddy was officially charged with “institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility and corruption of a minor by Pennsylvania police.”

According to The Daily Mail, the teacher reportedly communicated with the student through Snapchat and sent him a message that said, “I want your hands on me.”

Earlier in 2017 she picked him up from a friend’s house and drove him across state lines to have sex in a park, per the student’s claims.

Substitute Teacher Arrested for ‘Chest Rubbing’ and ‘Kissing’ Student

An Indiana substitute teacher at a Christian academy was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student. However, her defense attorney claims the student made up his claims so he could go to a different school.

Jennifer McLeod was 34 years old at the time of the alleged affair, which happened in 2015. The Hebron Christian Academy student, who was a 17-year-old 11th grader at the time, claims McLeod sent him “firty” text messages, reports FOX News.

On the last day of the 2015 school year, the relationship went beyond text messages when she kissed “romantically” in a classroom, the student claimed. The student also claimed they met in her house once, where they kissed. They also allegedly had sexually graphic phone calls at night.

In the texts, McLeod allegedly told the student that she wished she was a teenager herself so he could be her boyfriend. The student testified that he “liked the attention she was giving me.” McLeod went on trial in 2017 and was charged with two felony counts of child seduction. She has denied the charges.

Texas Teacher Charged With Sexual Assault of Former Student in Fast-Food Parking Lot

A history teacher in Texas was arrested in Dec. and charged with sexual assault after getting intimate with a former student following a meeting in a fast-food restaurant parking lot.

Michelle Schiffer, 23, met up with a student, who is now 16 but was 15 at the time, at Chick-fil-A and then went to a friend’s house where they had sexual relations, according to PEOPLE.

Per court records, Schiffer has been charged with “having an improper relationship with a student” and “sexual assault of a child.”

She appeared before a judge who set her bond at $30,000 and directed her to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Teacher Arrested After Text Messages Reveal Sexual Relationship With Student

A 22-year-old science teacher was arrested in Nov. after allegedly carrying on a sexual relationship with one of her male students.

Yukon High School teacher, Hunter Day, was reportedly found by police awaiting the teen in a candle-lit room in her house in Canadian County, Oklahoma.

Day faced charges of second-degree rape, facilitating sexual contact with a minor and possession of child pornography. She admitted to police that she had exchanged explicit texts and photos with the student, which was verified by the content on his confiscated phone.

The teen arranged the meeting with Day, but it was the police who arrived at her house at the appointed time. When they texted from the teen’s phone “I’m here,” Day responded with “Doors unlocked as usual.” That’s when they entered to find Day sitting on the floor in her living room in a t-shirt and exercise shorts, with the lights off and lit candles all around the room.

High School Teacher Arrested Following Accusations of Sex With Student

A high school teacher was pulled from class and arrested after allegations that she had sexual contact with two students, PEOPLE reports.

Madeline Marx, 23, was accused of having sexual contact with two 11th grade students on two separate occasions, as well as “sending several nude pictures via Snapchat and Instagram” to one of the teens, according to the statement of facts in an arrest warrant released by Kettering Police.

The allegations were reported to Fairmont High School in Kettering, Ohio on Wednesday morning by a male student, and an investigation was quickly launched.

“Immediately, the administration began to investigate and also called Kettering police, who very quickly brought in a detective,” Kettering City Schools Superintendent Scott Inskeep told the Dayton Daily News. “We have a full-time resource officer at the high school also, and they began their investigation.”

High School Teacher Busted for Alleged Sex With Student After Snapchat Video Released

After a Snapchat video surfaced showing a female California high school teacher wearing “a shirt and panties” and drinking alcohol with two shirtless minors, Samantha Lee Ciotta is facing charges and could face additional felonies, according to Patch.com.

Ciotta was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with unlawful sex and oral copulation with a minor, and released from custody the next day after posting $150,000 bail. Police continued to investigate if she had inappropriate sexual contact with more than one underage Beaumont High School student.

A high school student who spotted the Snapchat story in August allegedly asked the student who posted it if the woman in the video was “Mrs. Ciotta.”

The reply: “Yes … Bro, I’m gettin’ in deep … been f—–g (Ciotta) and getting threesomes for the past couple weeks (at her house),” according to documents obtained by Patch.

Middle School Teacher Arrested Twice in Two Months for Sexual Misconduct With Students

A former middle school gym teacher in Georgia was arrested for having sex with a student twice in 2017.

In Sept., 40-year-old Shawnetta D. Reece was taken into custody. She was accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a high school senior in 2015, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports. At the time of the alleged relationship, the student was 18 years old. The teacher was arrested at her Blairsville home.

Law enforcement officials were aware of the relationship while investigating previous allegations that Reece was involved with a 15-year-old student in 2013. The student was moving from the 8th grade into the 9th grade at the time.

Back on August 14, Reece was arrested for the alleged relationship with the 15-year-old. The Union County Middle School gym teacher was charged with sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority and child molestation, according to New York Post.

Arkansas Teacher Charged for Having Sex With 4 Students From Two Different Schools

A married Arkansas art teacher faces a first-degree sexual assault charge for allegedly having sex with four students from two different schools.

Jessie Goline, 25, was arrested Wednesday after authorities allege she engaged in sexual relations with multiple students over a three month period in 2016, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.

The Marked Tree High School teacher allegedly took two of the students back to her Jonesboro apartment on the same day and had sex with them in individual encounters.

Goline admitted to school officials that she had inappropriate relationships with four students during the months of January to April 2016. She is being charged with a single count of sexual assault because only one student was under the age of 18 during their encounter.

Former Substitute Teacher Charged With Sexually Assaulting a Teenage Boy

A former substitute teacher at a Michigan high school faced multiple charges related to the alleged sexual assault of a student in April.

Allyson Brittany Moran was arrested in Sept. near her home in Illinois and was extradited to Michigan, Michigan State Police told the Lansing State Journal.

The former faculty member at Stockbridge High School faces three felony counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a student and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a student.

Moran, who worked as a long-term substitute teacher and girls soccer coach during the 2016-17 school year, reportedly assaulted a teenage boy who is under the age of 18 in April. She is accused of having sexual intercourse with the student at her home on two occasions.

Substitute Teacher In Missouri Busted For Having Sex With Teen In Car

In June, a former substitute teacher in Missouri was taken into custody on charges of alleged sexual contact with a student.

24-year-old Loryn Barclay is facing charges in multiple counties as a result of reportedly carrying on a relationship with a 17-year-old boy at Monett High School while she worked there as a substitute teacher, according to The Monett Times.

Per court documents, Jay Jastal, a Monett City Police Officer who works at Monett High School, was informed of the inappropriate relationship back in April. Jastal said he spoke with the student on May 3rd and the teen confirmed that he had been engaged in a relationship with Barclay.

The next day, Barclay admitted to having “an inappropriate relationship” with the boy.

Married Social Studies Teacher Arrested For Sexual Relationship With Student

A married teacher in Kentucky is coming under fire after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student. The teacher, 27-year-old Lindsey Jarvis, was arrested by the Lexington Police on Monday.

Jarvis was working as a social studies teacher at Woodford County Middle School. She allegedly carried on a romantic relationship with the underage boy.

The teenage victim told the police that he slept with Jarvis and had evidence on his cellphone to backup his claim that he and the teacher were in a relationship.

When Jarvis was arrested, she was indicted on charges of sodomizing a victim in May of 2016 and having sex with him a month later, according to New York Post. She was also charged with rape and unlawful transaction with a minor. Jarvis pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape.

Math Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With Three Male Students Faces Judge

A North Carolina math teacher faced a judge in June after being accused of having sexual relationships with three male students.

According to ABC 11, 25-year-old Erin McAuliffe has been charged with three counts of sexual activity with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a minor. She made her first court appearance this week in Nash County District Court.

This past May, detectives were notified that the teacher at Rocky Mount Preparatory School was allegedly engaging in sexual relationships with students.

The authorities have said that two of the students were 17 while the other was 16. The alleged cats reportedly took place off-campus, New York Post reported.

Catholic School Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With Student At Her Former High School

A Catholic high school teacher is accused of carrying on a sexual relationship with a student from the same high school, where she graduated from.

Theresa Hrindo, 25, taught graphic design part-time at Roselle Catholic High School. She was arrested in April and now faces charges of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities believe the teacher had sex several times with the student between December 2016 and February 2017.

Hrindo was also charged with hindering apprehension for allegedly deleting compromising files and pictures from the student’s cellphone.

Married Biology Teacher Faces Up To 20 Years In Jail After Having Sex With 17-Year-Old Student

A married science teacher seemed to be smiling happily as she posed for a mugshot after being arrested on suspicion of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. Sarah Fowlkes, 27, was suspended from her job at Lockhart High School in Texas and faced up to 20-years in jail for the crime.

Fowlkes, who has worked as a biology teacher at the school since October 2014, was booked into Caldwell County Jail in March, hours after celebrating her birthday with her husband. Lockhart police had obtained an arrest warrant for Fowlkes who turned herself in.

According to The Houston Chronicle, a school administrator contacted the police about an inappropriate relationship between a student and teacher on March 10.

Police say they found evidence of messages exchanged between Fowlkes and the student. “Their contact was of a sexual nature,” said police.

Pennsylvania Teacher Jailed For Having Sex With Her Special Needs Student

26-year-old Christine Towers, a teaching assistant at Conestoga High School in Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in March to charges of institutional sexual assault and corruption of a minor for having a sexual relationship with one of her 16-year-old students, who also happens to be mentally disabled.

Reportedly, Towers, who was in charge of the school’s sports program, and the unidentified minor had sex at least 4 times over the course of a month, and a couple of those times were said to be unprotected.

Judge Patrick Carmody, who presided over the case, gave Towers a vicious verbal lashing, saying in court, “If you were a male and it was a 16-year-old female, people would be outraged and screaming for blood. You threw a lot away here and made a lot of wrong decisions that resulted in someone being traumatized.”

Towers’ victim, said to have been “mostly confused” by the entire situation, claimed that he was alienated at school when people began to learn about his relationship with her. He said that he quit playing on the school basketball team because of constant bullying and being called “teacher’s pet.”

Married Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Traumatizing Student By Scheduling Sexual Rendezvous

A married middle school English teacher was arrested for scheduling a sexual encounter with one of her 16-year-old male students.

Emily Lofing 27, taught at Nebraska City Middle School in Nebraska City. On Monday, local authorities charged Lofing with debauching a minor.

The charge stems from an allegedly scheduled encounter over the summer with the unidentified 16-year-old male for “the purpose of sexual penetration,” according to court documents obtained by Omaha ABC affiliate KETV.

Nebraska law allows anyone who is 16-years-old to consent to sex. The married teacher was only charged with debauching a minor, which is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a fine of $1,000.

Teacher Gets 3 Years In Jail For Student Sexual Misconduct And Mafia Threats

Allison Marchese was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to the sexual misconduct with two students.

The married mother-of-two was an English teacher at Daniel Hand High School in Connecticut and was arrested in 2015 after her inappropriate relationship was exposed.

Marchese, who had taught English since 2003, met a 17-year-old student from summer football conditioning workouts at the school, where she acted as a supervisor for the students. The two started following each other’s Instagram accounts in the fall of 2014 and Marchese allegedly sent nude pics to the student.

Marchese allegedly told the student that she “couldn’t concentrate during class because he was so good-looking and she could not sleep at night because she was thinking about him.”

33-Year-Old Teacher Arrested For Sleeping With Student After Overheard Bragging About It

Many students might fantasize about carrying on in a secret romantic relationship with one of their teachers, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s illegal. It’s no surprise that the 16-year-old who had been sleeping with 33-year-old teacher Rebecca Reeves would brag about his conquests, but when his mom overheard him, it sparked a week-long investigation that led to Reeves’ arrest.

Reeves was arrested and charged with two counts of having sex with the teen. Supposedly, their intimate relationship began last October when the student was only 16.

Following the probe into the sexual relations, Reeves fled her home and moved to another area when her superiors at Southern Nash High School, Bailey, NC began to move in on the inappropriate behavior.

When she failed to show up for a meeting with her bosses to handle the situation, she was immediately fired. From there, school officials handed over their findings to the authorities who issued a warrant for her arrest.

Teacher Turned Stripper Who Slept With Student Gets Sentenced

An Iowa teacher-turned-stripper who was charged with sleeping with a 17-year-old student was sentenced in 2017. Mary Beth Haglin, 24, was given three months in jail and required to register as a sex offender, according to Daily Mail.

Haglin made an appearance on the Dr. Phil TV show, where she admitted to sleeping with teen daily. She was arrested in July 2015. In addition to jail time, Haglin will also have to register as a sex offender for 10 years. In light of her TV confession, prosecutors upgraded her charges from misdemeanor sexually exploiting a minor to felony sexual exploitation, which bumped her maximum sentence up from two to five years.

Papers filed by the Linn County Attorney’s Office in Cedar Rapids point directly to her TV appearances – which also included interviews with Inside Edition and Crime Watch Daily – as the reason for her tougher charges.

Haglin admitted engaging in a pattern or practice of sexual conduct with a student while employed as a teacher at Washington High School, which supports the more serious felony offense, the papers said. The ex-teacher, who worked as a stripper under the name Bambi, was arrested in July after their their six-month affair was spotted by an eagle-eyed classmate, and after the teen showed off her nude pictures to his friends.

Teacher’s Sex Scandal Revealed After Cheating On One Student With Another

A former Texas high school teacher pleaded guilty to two felony counts of having an improper relationship with a student. Haeli Noelle Wey met the student in June 2015 at a Christian students’ program he attended. She then accompanied his family on a trip to Africa where their relationship became physical.

The victim told police they had sex more than 10 times after their return from Africa. But he said he called a time out on the relationship after Wey went on a hiking trip with another student.

According to CBS News, the teacher and her second victim had sex during the hike and the word got out. When the first victim heard, he told his parents about his relationship with Wey, which prompted the parents to call the police.

Its alleged that the teacher and her second victim were in touch through social media since the start of the 2015 school year.