All the Places You Can Get Free Doughnuts Friday

Friday, June 1 marks National Doughnut Day, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by enjoying a delicious doughnut straight from the oven, or maybe the box your coworker brings into the office.
In addition to purchasing a full box of assorted pastries, many chains are offering customers a free doughnut on the day to make things even sweeter.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Scroll on to see where you can snag a free donut on Friday.
Krispy Kreme
The premise here is simple — just walk in to get your free doughnut, no purchase necessary.
It’s free. Why not? #NationalDoughnutDay is June 1st. pic.twitter.com/77y6SENjzP— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 27, 2018
Walmart
The chain will give away one free glazed doughnut to anyone who enters the store, with all Walmarts nationwide participating.
Honey Dew Donuts
In a summer-themed move, customers can snag a free S’mores doughnut with the purchase of any medium beverage or larger.
Dunkin’ Donuts
While you also have to make a purchase to snag a free donut here, Dunkin’ Donuts is offering customers a free classic doughnut of their choice after buying any beverage.
#NationalDonutDay is coming, Friday 6/1! Treat Do’ Self to a FREE donut with the purchase of any beverage. ??❤️ pic.twitter.com/9Z0ERZBmno— Dunkin’ Donuts (@dunkindonuts) May 30, 2018
Duck Donuts
Customers can choose one free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut, no purchase necessary. Visitors will also receive a “Buy One Donut, Get One Free” coupon, redeemable until June 17.
Cumberland Farms
Stop by this convenience store between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. for a free doughnut with the purchase of a Farmhouse Blend or Chill Zone beverage.
Papa John’s
Customers who purchase a pizza from the chain will also receive a free order of doughnut holes, which are a new addition to the restaurant’s menu.
For #NationalDonutDay we’ve got something big in the works. Well, technically small, but also big. And sweet. pic.twitter.com/km74ekyiWv— Papa John’s Pizza (@PapaJohns) May 30, 2018
Edible
Edible Arrangements is now dipping their displays into donuts, offering customers a free Edible Donut, a doughnut-shaped slice of Granny Smith apple dipped in chocolate, to customers at participating locations.
Fractured Prune Doughnuts
There’s no purchase necessary to snag a free “OC Sand” doughnut, which is a honey glazed, cinnamon sugar-covered offering.
Burger King
While this isn’t an actual doughnut, the fast-food chain is debuting its Whopper Donut, a traditional Whopper burger with a hole cut into the middle. Customers will also receive the cut-out middle as a free slider.
we’ve found it: the holey grill.— Burger King (@BurgerKing) May 30, 2018
(coming 6/1) pic.twitter.com/fi9vE77cc5
Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com