All the Places You Can Get Free Doughnuts Friday

Friday, June 1 marks National Doughnut Day, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by enjoying a delicious doughnut straight from the oven, or maybe the box your coworker brings into the office.

In addition to purchasing a full box of assorted pastries, many chains are offering customers a free doughnut on the day to make things even sweeter.

Scroll on to see where you can snag a free donut on Friday.

Krispy Kreme

The premise here is simple — just walk in to get your free doughnut, no purchase necessary.

Walmart

The chain will give away one free glazed doughnut to anyone who enters the store, with all Walmarts nationwide participating.

Honey Dew Donuts

In a summer-themed move, customers can snag a free S’mores doughnut with the purchase of any medium beverage or larger.

Dunkin’ Donuts

While you also have to make a purchase to snag a free donut here, Dunkin’ Donuts is offering customers a free classic doughnut of their choice after buying any beverage.

#NationalDonutDay is coming, Friday 6/1! Treat Do’ Self to a FREE donut with the purchase of any beverage. ??❤️ pic.twitter.com/9Z0ERZBmno — Dunkin’ Donuts (@dunkindonuts) May 30, 2018

Duck Donuts

Customers can choose one free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut, no purchase necessary. Visitors will also receive a “Buy One Donut, Get One Free” coupon, redeemable until June 17.

Cumberland Farms

Stop by this convenience store between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. for a free doughnut with the purchase of a Farmhouse Blend or Chill Zone beverage.

Papa John’s

Customers who purchase a pizza from the chain will also receive a free order of doughnut holes, which are a new addition to the restaurant’s menu.

For #NationalDonutDay we’ve got something big in the works. Well, technically small, but also big. And sweet. pic.twitter.com/km74ekyiWv — Papa John’s Pizza (@PapaJohns) May 30, 2018

Edible

Edible Arrangements is now dipping their displays into donuts, offering customers a free Edible Donut, a doughnut-shaped slice of Granny Smith apple dipped in chocolate, to customers at participating locations.

Fractured Prune Doughnuts

There’s no purchase necessary to snag a free “OC Sand” doughnut, which is a honey glazed, cinnamon sugar-covered offering.

Burger King

While this isn’t an actual doughnut, the fast-food chain is debuting its Whopper Donut, a traditional Whopper burger with a hole cut into the middle. Customers will also receive the cut-out middle as a free slider.

we’ve found it: the holey grill.

(coming 6/1) pic.twitter.com/fi9vE77cc5 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) May 30, 2018

