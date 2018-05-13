All the Places Mom Can Eat for Free on Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is here, and restaurants around the country want to treat moms to a free dish on their special days.

Dining out is one of the go-to activities to treat mothers on the holiday, and numerous restaurants are making sure they get their fill.

Gift card specials, free combos or complimentary desserts are just a few of the many options mothers can choose from on Sunday. Moms on-the-go can even get free coffee while on the road.

Scroll through to see all the free food giveaways for Mother’s Day 2018.

Hooters

Hooters is offering a free entrée with every mom’s drink purchase.

Moms will be able to choose one of the following items from the restaurant’s special Mother’s Day menu: 10-piece traditional wings, 10-piece smoked wings, 10-piece boneless wings, grilled or buffalo chicken sandwich, grilled or buffalo chicken salad or a Hooters Burger.

The wings come with a choice of 17 “craveable” sauces and dry rubs.

LaMar’s Donuts and Coffee

LaMar’s Donuts and Coffee will give mothers one of each of their titular items on the holiday.

Each mom can receive a free red velvet cake donut (or any donut with a hole), as well as a free small coffee or fountain drink.

Note that the deal does not include specialty donuts or drinks.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden’s free food deal with a bit different that others.

If you purchase a $50 gift card, you will get an additional $10 gift card that is valid in June. That means while you will not get a free meal on Mother’s Day, you will get one later own the line.

Pilot Flying J

Moms on the go can also get in on the Mother’s Day freebies.

Pilot Flying J is giving moms a free hot or iced coffee of any size throughout Mother’s Day weekend.

Red Lobster

Much like Olive Garden, Red Lobster is offering a gift card promotion that will pay off down the line.

Purchases of a $75 gift card will net you an additional $10 off appetizer coupon to use in July to September.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Give mom a gift she’ll brag about to all the other moms. https://t.co/M91P0eDvLX pic.twitter.com/vHW2O9MmEA — Ruth’s Chris (@RuthsChris) April 30, 2018

Ruth’s Chris has one of the top free meal gifts of the holiday, but it’s another deal to redeem later on.

Every mom gets a $25 gift card for dining at one of the restaurant’s locations. The card can only be redeemed from Monday to July 1.

Note that the gift card can only be used for dine-in dinners, and the restaurant’s Happy Hour menu is excluded.

Shoney’s

Shoney’s is offering a sweet treat for all mom dining with them on Sunday.

The restaurant chain is giving them all free slices of strawberry pie.

Spaghetti Warehouse

Spaghetti Warehouse is offering yet another deferred Mother’s Day reward.

Mothers who eat at the restaurant on Sunday will receive a free entrée coupon that can be redeemed at a later date.

TCBY

Happy Mother’s Day? Swirl by your local TCBY today and treat mom to her first 6 oz of froyo FREE! Find a store near you: https://t.co/t4C0xNcp5w #TCBY #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/GfKSmRkRrN — TCBY (@TCBY) May 13, 2018

TCBY is offering a free taste of their signature frozen yogurt on the special day.

Mothers will get a complimentary 6-ounce cup or cone of fro-yo for visiting the dessert stop.

Wienerschnitzel

Finally, Wienerschnitzel is giving out a combo to mark Mother’s Day 2018.

The combo includes a Wienerschnitzel chili dog, a small fry and small soda, all at no cost to the mom in question.