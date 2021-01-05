Alexander Wang is responding to the list of sexual assault accusations slowly piling against him, calling them "grotesquely false." In a statement released for People Magazine, the fashion designer denies all claims that he has ever committed any of the actions detailed in various statements from multiple sources.

"Over the last few days, I have been on the receiving end of baseless and grotesquely false accusations. These claims have been wrongfully amplified by social media accounts infamous for posting defamatory material from undisclosed and/or anonymous sources with zero evidence or any fact checking whatsoever," Wang said in the statement.

The designer continued: "Seeing these lies about me being perpetuated as truths has been infuriating. I have never engaged in the atrocious behavior described and would never conduct myself in the manner that’s been alleged. I intend to get to the bottom of this and hold accountable whoever is responsible for originating these claims and viciously spreading them online."

On Dec. 29, fashion accounts S–– Model Management and Diet Prada shared multiple stories detailing different accounts of sexual assault from various models and people within the fashion industry -- all naming Wang as the assailant. S–– Model Management posted a statement on Instagram accusing Wang and calling for consumers to stop purchasing his products, along with a number of personal stories from anonymous accounts.

"Alexander Wang has been accused of sexual assault for a few years now. Instead of letting these occurrences be swept under the rug, it is time to do something about this," they captioned the post. "Male and trans models are often overlooked in the conversations of sexual assault in the modeling industry, but not today. We can’t let famous people get away with sexual assault just because they’re on a pedestal. They need to be held accountable just like every other abuser."

Owen Mooney, another male model, shared his encounter with Wang via Tiktok. Mooney alleges in 2017, he was in a New York City night club when he was groped by an unnamed celebrity. In a follow up video, he responds to a comment suggesting the celebrity involved was Alexander Wang, saying "This comment surprised me just because they actually got it right," Mooney said.

"Turns out Alexander Wang is a massive sexual predator and there's been a load of other people that he's done this to. So in that case, he needs to be exposed," the model concluded.

Model Alliance also responded to the allegations and have chosen to "stand in solidarity" with Wang's alleged victims saying, "Let's be clear: The fashion industry's lack of transparency and accountability leaves all models vulnerable to abuse, regardless of their sex or gender identity."