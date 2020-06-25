Justin Bieber Files Defamation Lawsuit Following Accusations of Sexual Assault

Justin Bieber has made good on his threat and filed a defamation lawsuit against two social media users who have accused him of sexual harassment. The pop star has also suggested that the two accusers might be the same person, and claimed that their allegations are "factually impossible, and part of a larger scheme. He's suing each of them for $20 million in damages, $10 million each.

The lawsuit was filed against two Jane Does, who use the names Danielle and Kadi on social media, who each allege they were assaulted in 2014 and 2015, respectively. Bieber claims are defamation over what he believes are "malicious" claims. Legal documents acquired by TMZ state that Bieber has "indisputable documentary evidence" to prove their claims are nothing but "outrageous, fabricated lies." Danielle claims Bieber sexually assaulted her in a Four Seasons Hotel room in Austin, TX during SXSW in 2014.

Although court documents claim that while Bieber did make a surprise appearance at SXSW that year, he didn't stay at the Four Seasons Hotel or have a room there. Instead, he claims that he and then-girlfriend Selena Gomez stayed at a nearby hotel. The singer also claims that she fabricated her story based on public reports that he ate at the Four Seasons Restaurant around the same time.

The other accuser, Kadi, claims that Bieber sexually assaulted her at the Langham Hotel in New York City, New York in May of 2015. The singer also insists that this is factually impossible and called her social media post "an elaborate hoax." He also claims that she's the type of fan who waits for him outside hotels and is desperate to meet him. The Tiger King fan also claims that he's never met this apparent stalker, which he claims is something she herself admitted to such in her own tweets. Like the prior accusation, Bieber claims it was fabricated based on the fact that she knew he'd attended the Met Gala at the time.

The court documents do confirm that Bieber attended the event, but went to a private after-party and remained there until the early hours of the morning before grabbing a hot dog. He also claims that there is photographic evidence and several witnesses to back this up. This includes the alleged calls at 2:30 AM by Kadi, which he says are an "impossibility – a poor, but damaging, fabrication."