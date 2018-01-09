Alabama Wins College Football Championship

University of Alabama’s Crimson Tide have defeated University of Georgia‘s Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff Championship game.

They defeated the Bulldogs by a score of 26 to 23.

The game, held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, began with controversy when President Donald Trump’s arrival caused delays for fans and led to some boos from fans.

However, once that controversy passed, all eyes were on the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs.

Georgia got on the board first in the second quarter with a field goal scored by kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. They ended up scoring 12 points in the second quarter, spelling bad news for Alabama.

Georgia ended up with another touchdown in the third quarter, but Alabama came back from the half rejuvenated. They put up 10 points in the third and caught up with the Bulldogs in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Alabama was seconds from taking it at the end of the fourth, but a field goal was missed by kicker Andy Pappanastos, leaving the score tied 20 to 20 and taking the game to overtime.

The Bulldogs scored a field goal on their overtime run, but the Crimson Tide scored a touchdown, ending the game in dramatic fashion.