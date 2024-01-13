Alaska Airlines Offers 'Inadequate' $1,500 to Passengers of Flight Where Door Blew Out

You'd have to think $1,500 might be what they used to attach the door from the start.

Passengers from the recent Alaska Airlines flight that lost its door in the middle of a flight recently got more bad news from the airline. According to the New York Post, those who lived through the scary scenario are only being offered $1,500 dollars from the airline.

The airline is luckily not limiting it to just the money. The compensation package also includes a ticket refund, something that one of the lawyers already representing passengers in a lawsuit feels could spark another suit.

New video captures moments after the door plug blowout on Alaska Airlines flight.@SweeneyABC has the latest on the video and the airline's response. pic.twitter.com/AY62WDtskB — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) January 12, 2024

"As a moral matter, $1,500 per passenger, for what could have been a death experience and might even be described... as a near death experience, is inadequate," Daniel Laurence from the Seattle-based Stritmatter Firm told the outlet. "They clearly would have a claim for emotional distress that was inflicted upon them."

Laurence was also sure that the lawsuits would start rolling in shortly after this offer was made. "I've actually heard from one of the passengers this morning who was interested in talking to me about the incident," he added.

Passengers on Alaska Airlines flight 1282 out of Portland got a very breezy ride after the door plug burst from the port side of the fuselage at around 16,000 feet after takeoff. According to The Post, belongings were sucked out of the opening, a young boy had his shirt ripped off and flight attendants sprang to action to keep passengers fastened in their seats.

The flight returned to make an emergency landing in Portland, with all 171 passengers deplaned safely and without serious injury. Still, it's clear from reports after the flight that passengers expected the worst.

(Photo: Handout / Getty Images)

"We literally thought we were going to die," a passenger from one row behind the hole told the Wall Street Journal. Others posted to social media and shared screen shots asking for help. "Please pray for me. I don't want to die." Emma Vu posted to TikTok. "Alaska, would love some money, maybe some money for therapy. I don't know, I just feel like a reimbursed flight with more legroom and free water and snacks is not enough," she added.

It isn't known if the $1,500 is in addition to the ticket refund or if it covers the ticket cost and some extra. "We're working directly with guests to ensure they are taken care of and accommodated on an alternate flight," the airline confirmed to the post.