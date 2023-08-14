Woman From 'Not Real' Plane Freakout Video Breaks Her Silence

The viral woman who was videoed being removed from a plane while shouting about a man in the back is "not real," quickly gaining popularity online, has been identified. Memes followed and people did their typical digging for as much information as they could find. Her freakout caused the flight to de-plane and created a lot of discussion around what had happened on either side of the viral clip.

She spoke out on social media about the viral video and what happened on the flight. Gomas started by taking accountability for what happened and apologizing to everybody on the flight. She also spoke with The Daily Mail about the incident, saying a lot of information in the public is inaccurate.

"They're staking out my house. They're staking out my neighbors. They're going through my mail. So much of what's out there is inaccurate," she told reporters from her home in Dallas. The police report at the time details how it played out without any assumptions.

"The female then started claiming the aircraft was not safe and did not want the aircraft to leave due to her believing it would not make it to its destination," the police report reads. "Due to the statements the flight attendants felt the aircraft needed to be rescreened. [The airline manager] explained that the passenger was denied boarding and they wanted her escorted to the public side. She did end up getting a warning for Criminal Trespass, but the police didn't charge her or take her into custody.

"We all have our bad moments, some far worse than others. Mine happened to be caught on camera for the whole world to see, multiple times," Gomas said in her video, trying to hold back some emotions. "While it has been really comical for everyone, and I've highly enjoyed the memes. On the flip side, it is very invasive and unkind."

Gomas goes on to credit her friends and family for helping her cope with her viral fame. She also hopes her apology is accepted and that she's ready to move on with her life. We'll