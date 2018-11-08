Alaina Housley’s Death Prompts Instagram Users to Leave ‘Heartbroken’ Comments on Her Photos

Alaina Housley, the niece of Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley, tragically died in the Thousand Oaks shooting, and Instagram users have been leaving “heartbroken” comments on her photos.

According to reports, Housley was at the at the Borderline Bar & Grill when 28-year-old United States Marine Corps veteran Ian David Long walked in a nd began firing into the crowd.

The Mowry sisters took to social media following the shooting to try and get information on Housley’s whereabouts, with news coming recently that she was killed in the attack.

Many people have since been commenting on Housley’s photos since the sad news of her passing was reported, with many citing what a “tragedy” her death is.

“Your family was searching for you for hours they love you so much! REST IN PEACE,” one person wrote on a photo of Housley.

“Rest In Peace beautiful so young and full of life God be with her family during this hard time,” someone else said.

“RIP, prayers for the whole family,” another person commented. “God please help the human race and reach their hearts to stop this madness.”

Housley’s death was revealed by Mowry-Housley, who released a joint statement to the press earlier today.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” the statement read. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

Housley was the niece of Mowry-Housley’s husband Adam Housley, a former Fox News correspondent. She had not been seen or heard from by friends and family following the Wednesday night attack, but Adam reportedly told a Los Angeles Times reporter Andrea Castillo that his niece’s iPhone and Apple Watch were still pinging as being in the bar.

“Housley said two of Alaina’s suitemates jumped through a broken window to escape and are at a hospital with major glass wounds. As they ran away from the bar, someone screamed ‘Hey! Get the (expletive) down on the ground!’ They told Housley they believe it was the gunman,” Castillo wrote. “But they kept running toward houses near Los Robles Greens golf course, where they got help from residents.”

At this time, police do not appear to have discovered a motive for Long’s actions.

