Alabama Player Denies Yelling Obscenity About President Trump

An Alabama running back denies yelling an obscenity toward President Donald Trump ahead of the College Football Playoffs Championship, insisting it was meant for the opposing Georgia Bulldogs.

Players for Alabama and Georgia were kept in the locker room while President Trump walked onto the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of the national anthem at Monday’s championship game, as is typical procedure for more college football games.

But while the Crimson Tide were walking toward the field, running back Bo Scarbrough yelled what appeared to say “F— Trump!” Trump has rallied for months against professional football players protesting racial inequality and police brutality during the anthem.

Scarbrough, however, tweeted after the game that his words were misheard.

“If y’all really listen I said Georgia smh about y’all people in this world,” he clapped back on social media.

Despite Scarbrough’s clarification, the junior was hit with critical replies from Bama fans and foes alike.

On the field, Alabama earned the championship title over Georgia in a thrilling comeback. It was the team’s fifth championship win since 2009.

