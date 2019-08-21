Adult Toy Company Gives Four ‘Self-Love Days’ to Employees

It’s hard to sell something you’re unfamiliar with or that you aren’t passionate about, right? One adult toy company in the U.K. understands that to the fullest and is giving their employees four “self-love” days to enjoy while using their products. LELO is encouraging their staff to take a few extra days to masturbate for a few different reasons: to try out their products and to get themselves into a healthy state of mind being that there are several physical and mental health benefits to masturbation.

According to ScienceDaily, having orgasms release endorphins — the feel-good hormone — as well as hormone oxytocin, which promotes feelings of love, well-being and bonding. The company is hoping to add an extra “spring in their step,” by adding in these extra days of self-love according to Cosmopolitan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While masturbation is quite common, it’s not something that’s talked about in the open. However, with society moving in a direction of loving themselves more, this is a discussion the company is trying to not only start but also normalize.

Someone else practicing self-love is Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez. The 24-year-old recently shared her struggles openly as she walked the red carpet without shaving her legs ahead of time. While this may seem random or silly, it was a big deal for the reality star because her hair growth is something she’s always struggled with.

Photo credit: Shutterstock / Image ID: 259609874