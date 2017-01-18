Adele Announces She’s ‘Off to Have a Baby’ With Simon Konecki

(Photo: Photo: AFF-USA.com)

Adele‘s North American tour may be officially over, but business is just getting started for the 28-year-old singer.

The Brit, who is already the mom of 4-year-old son Angelo with partner Simon Konecki, told fans during her final show in Phoenix that she’s “off to have a baby.”

“Give it up for my band! Give it up for me! I did it! I’ll see you on the other side. In a couple of years, I’ll be back, and you won’t be able to get rid of me.”

She posted a photo of an adorable banner Angelo made for her that read “Mummy you did it!”

“I just finished my 107 shows in 10 months,” she wrote in the caption. “100% live every night. I bloody smashed it, even if I do say so myself. You lot have been incredible, every night you’ve been so beautiful, loving and engaged. My band and my crew you made the whole thing turn. And my beautiful family made it easy for me to do.”

This news follows after Adele opened up to Vanity Fair about her battle with postpartum depression after having Angelo. In fact, the Grammy-winning artist said she was “scared” to have another child.

“I think it’s the bravest thing not to have a child; all my friends and I felt pressurized into having kids, because that’s what adults do,” she said.

Whether or not Adele was serious about having another baby, we’re excited to see where she goes next. The next leg of her tour in Australia and New Zealand starts in February.

