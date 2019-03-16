Trending

Potential Active Shooter on University of Michigan Campus Confirmed to Be Popped Balloons

There were reports of a possible shooter on the University of Michigan Ann Arbor campus, but the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said the reports were caused by residents popping balloons.

Authorities told ClickOnDetroit that the false alarm was triggered after a group of teenagers were popping balloons on State Street.

The university issued a “Run Hide Fight” warning at 4:55 p.m. local time, for anyone in or near Mason Hall. The university asks students and staff to try to remain calm during an emergency and wait for an “all clear” sign before resuming normal activities.

Ann Arbor Police told WDIV they were searching Mason Hall and have yet to find evidence of an active shooter. However, they took the threat “very seriously” and were investigating because of a report of that being a possibility.

After the alert was tweeted, university staff tweeted, “Unconfirmed reports of active shooter, Officers are in the area checking. Stay away from the area of Mason Hall.”

At 5:34 p.m., the university tweeted that there “does not appear to be an active threat to the community.”

According to ClickOnDetroit, there were also reports the Bell Tower Hotel was placed on lockdown.

A person at campus police answered the phone and said the building was being searched, reports the Detroit Free Press.

The Michigan Daily reports that police were receiving calls of a shooter “heading towards” the undergraduate library, but “nobody has been spotted.”

Police also started removing students from Mason Hall as they searched the floors.

