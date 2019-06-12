Active Pipe Bombs Discovered in Bonnaroo Hosted Town

It’s been reported that active pipe bombs were discovered in Bonnaroo host town of Manchester, Tennessee.

According to the Manchester Times, the first explosive device was found around 9 a.m. CT by Coffee County Jail inmates involved in a work release program.

Per Manchester Police Department Chief Investigator Jackie Matheny, the bomb was located near a “Please Drive Slowly” sign. The second device was found around 30-45 yards away from the first one, closer to a residential area.

Two active bombs were found this morning in Manchester, the town that hosts Bonnaroo. https://t.co/hNBFsiv2CY — Brinley Hineman (@brinleyhineman) June 12, 2019

Chief Matheny revealed that the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a request for assistance with deactivating the bombs, saying, “They arrived and made the explosive devices safe.”

He also stated that he believes the explosive devices were homemade. He also assured reporters that he believes the incident is not related to Bonnaroo, which begins on Thursday.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing. There are currently no suspects and no arrests.

Based in a scan of social media, it is clear that the early morning bomb threat is not dissuading Bonnaroo attendees from getting pumped up for the big music and arts festival.

I’m gonna need The National to play “Rains of Castamere” this weekend at Bonnaroo — Taylor Johnson (@tj_ohyeah) June 12, 2019

“Hello this is a PSA that all is right in the world and we are headed to bonnaroo and I couldn’t be more excited,” one person tweeted.

“I’ve only mentioned it a billion times, but today is the day we leave for Bonnaroo babybee & I am soooo fuggin hyped,” another person said.

#Bonnaroo bound feels like I’m going home. Can’t wait to see all the old homies and hopefully meet countless new ones 🙏🏼 — noirsone (@noirsone) June 12, 2019

“Alright [Bonnaroo] bound. I’m off the grid for the next 5 days. If you don’t hear from me by Monday….it’s be a fun ride,” someone else wrote.

“i am having the hardest time containing my excitement for bonnaroo i just want to SCREAM,” one other user exclaimed.

Update: eyelash extensions done, nails done, eyebrows done, everything is done… i just gotta pack the car down and start driving to Manchester 🙂💜 #Bonnaroo time!! — Petty Boop 💋 (@_PettyBitchh) June 12, 2019

Bonnaroo runs from June 13 to June 16, with artists such as Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, Cardi B, and The Avett Brothers scheduled to appear.

Other performers featured this year are Childish Gambino, The Lonely Island, John Prine, and Walk the Moon.