NBC Journalist Dies After Medical Emergency: Amanda Hanson Was 38

Memphis journalist Amanda Hanson has died at 38 years old. According to reports on Wednesday, Hanson, a journalist and the Leader of Digital Innovation with NBC affiliate Action News 5, died after complications developed as a result of a medical issue that occurred earlier in the week.

The Memphis native spent the last 13 years traveling around the United States in the course of her journalism career. Hanson, according to her biography with Action News 5, began her career in broadcasting at the age of 20 as a weekend DJ at WHBQ-FM in Memphis and a member of the promotional team. After her time in broadcasting, she transitioned to television as a part-time sports multimedia journalist and video editor for WREG.

We are devastated to announce the loss of our colleague Amanda Hanson.



Amanda, a beloved journalist, Memphian, colleague and friend, joined the Action News 5 team in 2021 and was the driving force behind the Action News 5 Digital Desk. She was 38 years old. pic.twitter.com/KtilDKLeFK — Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) January 25, 2024

Later in her journalism career, Hanson began working at the KAIT television station in Jonesboro, Arkansas, where she worked from 2010 to 2015 and then again in 2018 and 2021. In 2015, Hanson moved to Cape Girardeau, Missouri, as an anchor, and she came back to Memphis in 2021.

In the wake of her death, the community and her work have been grieving the loss. According to an article published by Action News 5 regarding Hanson's death, she was described as "the driving force behind the Action News 5 Digital Desk."

"Beyond her professional accomplishments, Amanda was an extraordinary person. Her recent marriage to Darren brought her immense joy, evident in a recent video her sister shared of them dancing in their newly remodeled kitchen. Her renovation tales never failed to bring laughter to our group, with Amanda often laughing the hardest," according to the article on Action News 5's website paying tribute to her.

Hanson's death prompted a flood of tributes and memories on social media from people who knew her. "Our hearts are with everyone at our sister station Action News 5 in Memphis as they mourn the loss of Amanda Hanson. At WSMV 4, Nashville, we had the pleasure of working with Amanda every morning on our statewide newscast, TN In Ten," wrote Amanda Hara, anchor and Director of Digital at WSMV.

In Arkansas, Diana Davis of KIAT 8 shared several videos and tributes to the newscaster. "Can't stop watching these memories… it's still so unbelievable that Amanda left us today. Please pray for her family," Davis wrote in one of her posts.

Hanson's death was also mourned by people she met through her reporting on community events."Amanda believed in me when we launched the pilot program of Big Brothers Big Sisters in Jonesboro. She worked hard along side me and always gave 110%. My prayers go out to her family and friends," wrote Facebook user Tara Blake-Gatewood.