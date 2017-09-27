Aaron Rodgers Claps Back at Social Media With Photograph of Kneeling Cameramen

Following a weekend of social media attacks on the NFL from the president, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is once again responding to Donald Trump‘s controversial tweets about players who kneel during the national anthem in support of racial inequality.

I can’t imagine what kind of social media attacks these cameramen must be enduring after taking a knee during the anthem and wearing a hat. #unity #equalityforall #love #cometogether #invitationtojoin A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Sep 27, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

The 33-year-old Super Bowl XLV champion took to Instagram on Wednesday with a post that has his social media followers putting their thinking caps on.

Rodgers shared an image of he and fellow teammates with linked arms during the national anthem, but the cameramen can be seen on their knees with hats on.

“I can’t imagine what kind of social media attacks these cameramen must be enduring after taking a knee during the anthem and wearing a hat,” Rodgers wrote along the image, eliciting many to wonder the differences.

Last weekend, Trump told supporters at a rally that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was a “son of a b—-” and should be fired for protesting during “The Star-Spangled Banner.” He then took to Twitter to share how audiences and fans should boycott the NFL, adding any player who kneels during the anthem should be suspended or fired.

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

“If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem,” Trump tweeted. “If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!”

This is not the first time Rodgers has voiced his opinion on the issue. On Sunday, he shared an image to Instagram that was less than subtle. Posting an image of himself kneeling on the field, Rodgers simply added the hashtags, “unity,” “brotherhood,” “family,” “dedication” and “love.”