Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee Details Moment She Learned Of His Suicide, Breaks Down

Aaron Hernandez's fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins, sat down for an interview with Dr. Phil to reveal that she thought it was a "hoax" when she first learned of the ex-NFL star's death.

A clip from the interview with Jenkins was released on Friday, prior to her two-part special on Dr. Phil set to air on this coming Monday and Tuesday.

"I got a call at 5:27 am in the morning from some official at Shirley prison, and they informed me...they informed me that indeed Aaron was deceased," Jenkins said.

"And at first I thought it was a hoax. I thought that this was some cruel person - that it was a cruel person playing a trick on me," she said.

The interview is the first time that Jenkins has spoken out since her former New England Patriots player's death, according to Daily Mail.

Jenkins said that she was entirely unaware that her fiancée planned on killing himself, despite the comment in Hernandez's suicide letter to her that said he told her "what was coming indirectly."

"I felt like we were looking so bright," she said. "We were going up a ladder to a positive direction."

Aaron Hernandez hung himself using a bed sheet in his cell on April 19. His death came only five days after being acquitted in the 2012 double murder trial of Daniel Jorge Correia de Abreu and Safiro Teixeira Furtado. However, the 27-year-old was still serving life in prison after being found guilty of the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.

Jenkins recalled her final phone call with Hernandez.

"He was very positive, so excited to come home. I spoke to him the night before and he was so, you know, 'Daddy's going to be home, and I can't wait to sleep in bed with you guys, and I can't wait to just hold you and love you," she said. "I just know the feedback that I was getting from our last talk had nothing to do with suicidal thoughts."

Because of her final conversation with Aaron Hernandez, Shayanna Jenkins is of the opinion that her fiancée did not kill himself. On Friday, Dr. Phil confirmed that Jenkins doesn't subscribe to the suicide theories that have surfaced in the media over the last several weeks.

During an appearance on the Today show, Dr. Phil said: "She does not believe he killed himself, surprisingly, because the evidence is pretty overwhelming."

One rumored reason why Aaron Hernandez possibly chose to kill himself was because he thought that his family would be able to receive the rest of the money from his contract with the New England Patriots. Jenkins doesn't foresee being paid the $6 million fortune, however, she predicts that the Hernandez family will be looking at "financial trouble."

"She thinks there could be financial trouble, not financial windfall," Dr. Phil said.

