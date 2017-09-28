A Shot At Love With Tila Tequila Star Ashley McNeely Dead At 35

Reality star Ashley McNeely has died. The West Virginia native, who appeared on A Shot at Love With Tila Tequila and the spin-off, That’s Amore, was found dead in his apartment Thursday, E! News reports.

Beckley police were called to check on a possibly deceased person at his apartment complex Thursday afternoon, where EMS pronounced McNeely dead. He was reportedly 35 years old.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lieutenant David Allard told PEOPLE that at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to McNeely’s apartment where he was found to be deceased. The 911 call was made by a female acquaintance, possibly a girlfriend.

“His body has been transported to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, which will determine the cause of death,” says Allard. “Close to his body, authorities found drug paraphernalia, prescription medication and other believed to be illegal substances.”

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and foul play is not suspected,” Allard added.

McNeely is known for his appearance on A Shot at Love, which was a bisexual-themed reality dating game show, back in 2007. He also starred in the show’s spin-off, That’s Amore, in 2008, in which Shot at Love contestant Domenico Nesci searched for love with McNeely’s help.

In 2004, McNeely rang in the New Year with Ryan Seacrest for ABC’s famous Times Square crystal ball drop.

More News:

[H/T E! News]