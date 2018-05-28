At Least 8 Killed in Memorial Day Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

Chicago’s Memorial Day Weekend is resulting in higher fatality rates throughout the city, as at least eight people have been killed and 25 others have been wounded in shootings across the city since Friday at midnight, police say.

Last year over the entire Memorial Day weekend, seven people were killed and 45 others were injured, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

Among the fatalities over the past few days is a young mother who was shot and killed on her doorstep while she was celebrating her 2-year-old’s birthday. Bobbeana Lyons, 20, was hit by stray bullets near 76th and Halsted streets.

Around 1 a.m. Monday on the West Side of Chicago, a man was pronounced dead at the scene after he and another man got into a fight inside a car. They got out, then the other man pulled out a gun and shot the 31-year-old man twice in the chest and once in the head.

Investigators said China Marie Lyones-Upshaw was in her bedroom on East 49th Street when she was shot in the chest. She and another man were playing with a gun when it hit the ground and went off. She was pronounced dead at the scene but the man fled the scene. That man, accompanied by his mother and a crisis responder, turned himself into police Sunday.

“He was very emotional, crying on and off. He’s very heartbroken about it, emotional, and he just didn’t want to run away from it,” the crisis responder, Andrew Holmes, told ABC 7 Chicago.

Earlier Saturday night on West 76th Street, authorities say a man walked up behind a 20-year-old woman while she was walking down the street and fired a shot, striking her in the back of the head. She was taken to University of Chicago, where she was pronounced dead.

Among the wounded over the past few days is a 15-year-old boy after he was shot in his back and hips. Police said he was shot just after 11 p.m. Sunday night. He was waling toward a car when a dark minivan reportedly pulled up and someone inside shouted a gang-related slogan before firing shots. No one is in custody.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday night, three people sitting in a restaurant were shot on East 58th Street when an unknown man walked in and opened fire, police said. An 18-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg, and 18-year-old man was shot in the ankle and a 19-year-old man was shooting the upper leg. All three victims are in stable condition at the University of Chicago, but the gunman is at large, police told NBC 5 Chicago.

Police say they are trying to curb gun violence over the holiday weekend by employing 1,300 extra officers on patrol and with help from state and federal partners. However, the grim statistics are painting far from a peaceful picture.