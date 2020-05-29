7 Shot in Louisville Protests Over Breonna Taylor's Death

As riots erupt across America as outrage continues to grow over the death of George Floyd, more riots broke out in Louisville, Kentucky over the death of Breonna Taylor who was killed by police in March. During a protest, at least seven people were shot during the violent rally, however, Mayor Greg Fischer clarified that the gunfire "came from within the crowd, not from police officers."

After seven people were shot, two who recovered after surgery and the other five in "good condition" according to Fischer via CNN, Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, had a few words to say. "Please keep saying her name," her statement ready according to AP News. "Please keep demanding justice and accountability, but let's do it the right way without hurting each other. We can and we will make some real change here. Now is the time. Let's make it happen, but safely." Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear read the statement for Palmer just hours after gunshots were fired outside City Hall late Thursday evening. Fischer added that police did not shoot back, instead provided care for those wounded.

What went from peaceful protests, people "later turned it into something that it should not have been," Beshear told CNN. He also called out President Donald Trump requesting he remove a tweet he posted that threatened to "assume control" in Minneapolis if it came to that. "During these times, we can condemn violence while also trying to listen, to understand, to know that there is deep frustration, rightfully so, in our country," Beshear said. "That there has not been enough action on creating equality, of opportunity and in health care. And in a time of this COVID-19 pandemic, it's laid bare all of that."

Taylor was shot in March at least eight times after three officers entered her Kentucky home by force to serve a search warrant in a narcotics investigation. The department stated that they only returned gunfire when her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, started shooting. However, as a result of her death, Louisville's mayor said that no-knock warrants were being suspended which is just one of several policy changes now being made. "Breonna devoted her own life to saving other lives, to helping others, to making people smile and to bringing people together," Palmer's statement read. "Changes are being made, but it's not enough. We will not stop until there is truth, justice and accountability. Her legacy will not be forgotten... ."

While it seems as though officials are all for freedom of speech and peaceful protesting, Louisville police Lt. Col. LaVita Chavous said, "We value the right to free speech and understand this community has a lot to say right now. We hear you." She added that police are prepared to "take whatever action we must to try to ensure no one else is injured during this time of unrest. We ask the community to please voice your opinion in a peaceful way." Fischer echoed Chavous saying, "To the people who gathered downtown last night to protest, and to many more throughout our city and throughout our country who feel angry, hurt, afraid, frustrated, tired and sick of story after story of black lives ending at the hands of law enforcement, I hear you."