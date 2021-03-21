Texas Roadhouse CEO's Cause of Death Revealed

✖

Kent Taylor, the CEO of Texas Roadhouse, has died. According to the Charlotte Observer, Taylor died by suicide after battling "unbearable" symptoms related to COVID-19. The restaurant chain announced Taylor's passing on Thursday.

Taylor's family said in a statement that he died by suicide after experiencing ongoing symptoms related to his positive COVID-19 diagnosis, including "severe tinnitus." Their statement read, “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was, but the suffering that greatly intensified in recent days became unbearable." Their statement continued, “We are saddened by the decision Kent felt he needed to make and want to emphasize more than ever the importance of reaching out for help if you or someone you love is suffering."

The Charlotte Observer noted that tinnitus is described as a ringing in the ear and that it could be a symptom of an underlying health condition. In November, a study from Anglia Ruskin University reported that COVID-19 could make tinnitus worse. Eldre Beukes, the lead author of the study, said about the condition, “The findings of this study highlight the complexities associated with experiencing tinnitus and how both internal factors, such as increased anxiety and feelings of loneliness, and external factors, such as changes to daily routines, can have a significant effect on the condition." Taylor was 65 at the time of his passing.

Taylor originally founded the restaurant chain in 1993. It would eventually grow to have over 600 locations in 49 states and 11 countries. During the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor made headlines when he gave away his entire compensation package to support frontline employees. Greg Moore, the lead director of Texas Roadhouse, said in the company's statement, “This selfless act was no surprise to anyone who knew Kent and his strong belief in servant leadership. He was without a doubt, a people-first leader. His entrepreneurial spirit will live on in the company he built, the projects he supported and the lives he touched.”

Elsewhere in the company's statement, they noted that President Jerry Morgan will be named as the new CEO of Texas Roadhouse, which is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “While you never expect the loss of such a visionary as Kent, our succession plan, which Kent led, gives us great confidence,” Moore continued. “Jerry’s operational background and 20-plus years of Texas Roadhouse experience will be key in helping the company and Roadies move forward after such a tragic loss.”

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.