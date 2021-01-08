Capitol Police Officer's Death Being Investigated as Homicide

✖

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's office plan to open a federal murder investigation into the death of Brian Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer who died the night after he engaged with pro-Trump rioters who breached the Capitol building, CNN reported Friday from a law enforcement source. Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer since July 2008, died at the age of 42 "due to injuries sustained while on-duty," police officials said in a statement. His death is currently being investigated by the DC Metropolitan Police Department's homicide branch, the U.S. Capitol Police and their federal partners.

"Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters. He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," police shared in a statement. "The entire USCP Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick's family and friends on their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague."

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had ordered flags at the Capitol to be lowered to half-staff in Sicknick's honor, the White House flag remained at full-staff as of Friday morning. The White House did issue a statement about Sicknick's death: "Anytime a member of law enforcement dies in the line of duty it is a solemn reminder to us all that they run toward danger to maintain peace. The President and the entire Administration extend our prayers to Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick's family as we all grieve the loss of this American hero," deputy press secretary Judd Deere said.

Five people died as the result of Wednesday's riot. One woman was shot and killed by Capitol Police as the mob forced its way into the building, while three others suffered fatal medical emergencies. Amid widespread criticism at the Capitol Police's response, Chief Steven Sund will be resigning, having previously said in a statement that his officers were "actively attacked" with weapons.

"They were determined to enter into the Capitol Building by causing great damage," Sund said of the rioters. "The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.," he added. "Maintaining public safety in an open environment -- specifically for First Amendment activities -- has long been a challenge."