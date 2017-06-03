7-Foot-Long Alligator Takes A Swim In Florida Family’s Swimming Pool

Imagine you wake up one day and decide you want to go for a dip in the cool, clear water of your in-ground pool. You throw on your swimsuit, grab a towel, and head out the back door, only to discover that there’s a stranger swimming in your pool. Something similar happened to a Florida household this week, but their pool trespasser was of the carnivorous reptilian type.

Luckily for them, they weren’t actually home, but when their pool cleaner pulled up to do his work he noticed the large alligator swimming around and was understandably surprised.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He called the police, who eventually showed up with a trapper and retrieved the alligator.

In a video of the capture, a man can be heard asking if the alligator is able to pull a person into the water. To which he receives a reply, presumably from the trapper, “Oh yeah, he can pull you in easily.”

See The Video Here

Recently, video of a massive alligator eating a smaller alligator began making its way around online, which led many to ask, “Are alligators cannibalistic?”

The answer to that question is, sometimes.

Alligators maintain a fairly basic diet as they grow, but researchers believe they resort to cannibalism if they’re starving and there’s not a tasty deer or Labrador around.

One interesting fact about alligators is that they do not immediately regard humans as prey, unlike large crocodiles who have been known to attack humans solely for the purpose of eating them.

If they feel like their territory is being encroached upon, they will attack, but other than that they normally leave people alone.

Up Next: Watch A Horse Lay A Steel Boot On An Unsuspecting Alligator

However, they will eat a house pet without hesitation, and for that reason, they get labeled as a “nuisance” animal in most all of Florida, as well as the southern parts of Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi.

Many of them that get nabbed by animal control are put down, but some of them are lucky enough to be “adopted” by alligator farms where they can live out their days being fed raw meat three times a day and laying around in the sun. Alligator jail, if you will, doesn’t sound all that bad.

More: An Alligator Is Caught Strolling Around With Its New Found Dinner

[H/T: Huffpost]