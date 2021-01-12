7 Epic Treehouse Cabins We Need to Escape to Right Now

Everyone is looking for a little escape after the year that was 2020 and the way 2021 has kicked off. One of those dream destinations for many is a nice treehouse cabin getaway. The trend of looking at these fancy cabins has taken off across social media and has been popularized thanks to shows like Treehouse Masters.

The treehouse cabin craze really has taken off over the past year or two as these hotels in the sky prove to transport people back to their wildest childhood fantasies. While once thought of to be nothing more than something out of a dream, treehouse cabins have really risen in popularity and availability. Across the country, treehouses are accessible to everyone for those willing to spend the night among the leaves. Some of the most renowned spots in the states are found in North Carolina in Rivers Edge, The Mohicans in Ohio and even in Walt Disney World on the Saratoga Springs property. The list doesn't end there, though, as states like Oregon, Missouri and South Carolina are also home to some of the more desirable places for treehouse cabins.

Here's a look at some of the best treehouse cabin escapes across the country that many people could surely use as an escape from reality.