66 Dead, 85 Missing in Mexico Oil Pipeline Fire

At least 66 people are dead and 85 more are missing after an illegal pipeline tap exploded in central Mexico on Saturday.

The tragedy struck in a small town called Tlahuelilpan, abot 62 miles north of Mexico City, according to the Associated Press. Fuel thieves broke open an oil pipeline in an alfalfa field, and a huge geyser of gasoline burst out, carrying flames through the air. Video footage from the event shows an almost celebratory scene before the fire started.

Forensic scientists on the scene were given the monumental task of separating and identifying victims, many of whom had been burned beyond recognition. They speculated that the people were dragging each other along as they ran from the flames, judging by the way the bodies were piled in small heaps. They noted that many had died with their arms across their chests, as if in protection, while some even passed away embracing each other. A few had their arms stretched out, as if writhing.

The field was also scattered with jugs and cans that people had been using to gather as much fuel as possible. Missing shoes were also spread about, and on the scene with reporters and investigators were many family members of the deceased or missing.

“Ay, no, where is my son?” yelled Hugo Olvera Estrada. Estrada said that he was looking for his 13-year-old son, Hugo Olvera Bautista, who was at the pipeline when it exploded.

“The older men brought him,” he said, explaining how Hugo had been influenced to join the crowd scooping up gas. He said that he had already been to six local hospitals looking for Hugo, but had found no sign of him yet.

The tragedy at Tlahuelilpan has bolstered new Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s commitment to combating the massive fuel theft industry in the country. Gangs of fuel thieves like these reportedly opened illegal taps an average of 42 taps per day across the country last year, with a total of 12,581 taps in the first 10 months of 2018. All in all, the fuel theft industry represents about $3 billion in Mexico, and President Lopez Obrador intends to stop it.

He gave a press conference early on Saturday morning, promising to put an end to the deadly trend.

“We are going to eradicate that which not only causes material damages, it is not only what the nation loses by this illegal trade, this black market of fuel, but the risk, the danger, the loss of human lives,” he said.