'60 Minutes' Donald Trump Interview: Social Media Weighs in on Controversial Segment

By Allison Schonter

On Sunday, CBS' 60 Minutes aired its full interview with President Donald Trump, drawing plenty of eyes and sparking ample discussion on social media. The segment, which also featured a separate interview with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, had been shrouded in controversy in the days leading up to it after the president walked out of the interview last week alleging bias by journalist Lesley Stahl.

On Thursday, just days ahead of the scheduled air date, the White House had released 38 minutes of the interview on Facebook. Captioning the clip, they called it “fake and biased.” Despite "the White House’s unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage, CBS, in a statement at the time, confirmed that they would move forward with the Sunday programming and would provide "its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades."

As CBS stuck to its promise and aired the full 60 Minutes segment, including all interviews with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Biden, and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, viewers took to social media to react. Scroll down to see what they had to say about the president's 60 Minutes interview.

During his interview, the president faced a number of hard-pressing questions, including ones regarding his recent comments regarding suburban women. Asked about his remarks at a rally, in which he asked "suburban women, will you please like me," adding that he "saved your d– neighborhood," Trump downplayed the remarks, stating, "I didn't say that." The president said that it was "so misleading" and suggested that he had been "joking."

The president also faced plenty of questions regarding his response to the coronavirus pandemic, including the fact that face masks and social distancing are not enforced at his rallies, despite surging cases across the country. After Stahl, according to Deadline, pointed out how few people wear face coverings at the rallies, Trump insisted attendees do in fact wear face masks.

The president went on to criticize Stahl for being "so negative," stating, "You're so negative. These are the biggest rallies we have ever had. You just come in here with that negative attitude. You just come in here with that negative attitude."

Stahl also questioned Trump about an incident at a Michigan rally in which the crowd began to chant "lock her up" after the president criticized Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer just days after it was revealed she had been the target of a thwarted kidnapping plot. Trump downplayed the incident, insisting that he hasn't "gone after her."

The interview came to a tipping point after the discussions turned to the topic of "fake news," a term that Stahl said was used to unfairly discredit the media to the public. Trump said that he doesn't "have to discredit you, you've discredited yourself" and went on to accuse Stahl of giving his opponent easier questions.

Eventually, a 60 Minutes producer intervened to discuss time, after which the president put an end to the interview, stating, "I think we have enough of an interview here, that’s enough. Let's go."

Trump did not return for a joint interview with Pence. He also failed to take part in the scheduled walk around the White House grounds. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany instead returned with what she said was the White House health care plan. Stahl, in a voiceover, revealed that the large book was "filled with executive orders and congressional initiatives, but no comprehensive healthcare plan."

