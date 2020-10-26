'60 Minutes' Donald Trump Interview: Social Media Weighs in on Controversial Segment

On Sunday, CBS' 60 Minutes aired its full interview with President Donald Trump, drawing plenty of eyes and sparking ample discussion on social media. The segment, which also featured a separate interview with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, had been shrouded in controversy in the days leading up to it after the president walked out of the interview last week alleging bias by journalist Lesley Stahl. On Thursday, just days ahead of the scheduled air date, the White House had released 38 minutes of the interview on Facebook. Captioning the clip, they called it “fake and biased.” Despite "the White House’s unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage, CBS, in a statement at the time, confirmed that they would move forward with the Sunday programming and would provide "its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades." As CBS stuck to its promise and aired the full 60 Minutes segment, including all interviews with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Biden, and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, viewers took to social media to react. Scroll down to see what they had to say about the president's 60 Minutes interview.

I love that #60Minutes is fact checking this interview. It's like watching Real Housewives...they have receipts pic.twitter.com/rQzLHx5WAs — I'm Kris...Fly Me 💁🏽‍♀️ (@KrisHuston77) October 25, 2020 Leslie Stahl just sat back and patiently watched as Trump walked himself into his own political grave. No wonder he's so pissed. Never seen this level of anger and petulance from anyone (let alone a sitting President) on #60Minutes pic.twitter.com/bhvre6hZPY — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 26, 2020 During his interview, the president faced a number of hard-pressing questions, including ones regarding his recent comments regarding suburban women. Asked about his remarks at a rally, in which he asked "suburban women, will you please like me," adding that he "saved your d– neighborhood," Trump downplayed the remarks, stating, "I didn't say that." The president said that it was "so misleading" and suggested that he had been "joking."

Trump on #60Minutes is pushing Leslie Stahl and she is standing strong. He looks and sounds completely crazy. — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) October 26, 2020 Watch #60Minutes I am so glad Trump teased it for the last three days...it just tripled the viewership for this disaster. What a ********* Sociopath. — Jonathan Gaffney (@JGaffneyUSN) October 26, 2020 The president also faced plenty of questions regarding his response to the coronavirus pandemic, including the fact that face masks and social distancing are not enforced at his rallies, despite surging cases across the country. After Stahl, according to Deadline, pointed out how few people wear face coverings at the rallies, Trump insisted attendees do in fact wear face masks.

In case you missed it, here's a basic summary of Trump's #60Minutes interview with Leslie Stahl pic.twitter.com/nHBwcU2ehb — TrueNorthSNF (@rsguy999) October 26, 2020 Shoutout to #LeslieStahl the real star of tonight's #60Minutes idk how she didn't walk out of the interview before trump, the way he's talking — Rosa (@roseal_22) October 25, 2020 The president went on to criticize Stahl for being "so negative," stating, "You're so negative. These are the biggest rallies we have ever had. You just come in here with that negative attitude. You just come in here with that negative attitude."

Trump mansplaining to Lesley Stahl about how to conduct interviews is fucking rich.#60MinutesInterview #60Minutes — Dr. Cosmopolitan 🌊🇺🇲 #biden2020🇺🇲🌊 (@hotdiggityDR) October 26, 2020 #60Minutes that interview with Trump was a disaster. He was combative the whole time. It showed his thin skin. — ❤Diana Logue❤Resister❤ (@DianaLogue2) October 26, 2020 Stahl also questioned Trump about an incident at a Michigan rally in which the crowd began to chant "lock her up" after the president criticized Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer just days after it was revealed she had been the target of a thwarted kidnapping plot. Trump downplayed the incident, insisting that he hasn't "gone after her."

Trump: I never said that

*immediately cuts to a clip of him saying that*#60Minutes — Rebeca with one C (@becka_stargirl) October 25, 2020 Bravo #60Minutes for cutting in tape of Trump's actual words right before his denial. — Ellen Meister 💙🇺🇲 🌊 (@EllenMeister) October 25, 2020 The interview came to a tipping point after the discussions turned to the topic of "fake news," a term that Stahl said was used to unfairly discredit the media to the public. Trump said that he doesn't "have to discredit you, you've discredited yourself" and went on to accuse Stahl of giving his opponent easier questions.

Me, watching @realDonaldTrump lose his shit on #60Minutes.

😂🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/nJDsztnu8i — Bullfish_Artist 🎃 (@Bullfish_Artist) October 25, 2020 😂

Trump starts circling the drain — he's unable to stop talking about how he only agreed to the #60minutes interview because he thought there wouldn't be any "tough questions" and that's when his handler throws in the towel. Liddle' Donald is a f^cking wimp! pic.twitter.com/GrMnbPRCB5 — Person Woman Man Camera TV (@Mr_BUFF_it) October 22, 2020 Eventually, a 60 Minutes producer intervened to discuss time, after which the president put an end to the interview, stating, "I think we have enough of an interview here, that's enough. Let's go."