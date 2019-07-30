5 Dead, 2 Injured in Wisconsin Residential Shootings Believed to Be Connected

Five people are dead, including the suspected shooter, and two others are injured after shootings at two residences in northwest Wisconsin, authorities said.

Chippewa County deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at a residence in Lake Hallie at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, finding a man and woman dead. Two other adults were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the wounded.

Deputies then went to a residence in the Town of Lafayette, about nine miles away, at about 2:30 a.m. Monday to notify the family of one of the victims in Lake Hallie. There, the found a man, woman and boy dead of gunshot wounds, Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk told WQOW-TV.

The person suspected in both shootings was among the dead.

“We’re seldom in the news, which is just the way we like it. My heart goes out to the residents affected by this,” Lafayette Chairman Dave Staber said of the town of 6,000.

The names of the victims and shooter have not been released. It’s also unclear how investigators were able to determine who the shooter was. Kowalcyzk did not say whether the shooter’s wounds were self-inflicted.

Police say the situation is under control and there is no danger to the wider public.