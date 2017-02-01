4 Ways Jana Kramer Totally Rocks at Being a New Mom

If your Monday evenings are spent wishing Jana Kramer and her partner Gleb Savchenko were on your TV screen after the Dancing With The Stars season finale, you’re in luck. We love Kramer as much as you and are sharing our favorite reasons why this new mom is one of the most relatable celebrity moms out there.

1. She believes all moms deserve their own parenting style. Kramer knows how important it is to follow your own gut instinct when it comes to parenting. “There is no one right way to parent,” she captioned this sweet moment with her daughter Jolie Rae. The 33-year-old “Lights Down Low” singer thinks parents should focus on creating “an environment of greater appreciation and support” for each other.

There is no one right way to parent! Let’s create an environment of greater appreciation and support for parents. Check out @MinuteMaid_us’s website and take a minute out of your day to tell a parent they’re #doingood. #sponsored A photo posted by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Aug 8, 2016 at 10:06am PDT

2. She knows friends are important. As a single mom, Kramer knows how important it is to lean on relationships with friends and family for support. Having a network to lend a hand when you don’t have enough can be a lifesaver. Plus, she’s besties with Carrie Underwood — and if you don’t have an alternative universe where you and Carrie are best buds, you’re lying to yourself.

Got the most beautiful flowers last night from my friend @carrieunderwood Thanks girl – love you!! A photo posted by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Sep 13, 2016 at 12:28pm PDT

3. She reminds us that we’re never alone. As wonderful as motherhood is, it can get pretty lonely. “It’s easy to doubt yourself as a parent! Everyone knows it’s not easy,” Kramer told PEOPLE. There’s a whole community of moms out there who understand what you’re feeling. Don’t believe us? Check this out.

Myyyyyyy girrrrrrlllll A photo posted by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Nov 23, 2016 at 2:21pm PST

4. She posts the best Instagrams. Seriously, if you’re not following her, hop to it! You’re missing out on adorable gems like this:

Saturday snuggles. Pjays and Michigan football required! #mygirl A photo posted by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Nov 26, 2016 at 8:57am PST

