4 Ways Jana Kramer Totally Rocks at Being a New Mom

If your Monday evenings are spent wishing Jana Kramer and her partner Gleb Savchenko were on your TV screen after the Dancing With The Stars season finale, you’re in luck. We love Kramer as much as you and are sharing our favorite reasons why this new mom is one of the most relatable celebrity moms out there.
1. She believes all moms deserve their own parenting style. Kramer knows how important it is to follow your own gut instinct when it comes to parenting. “There is no one right way to parent,” she captioned this sweet moment with her daughter Jolie Rae. The 33-year-old “Lights Down Low” singer thinks parents should focus on creating “an environment of greater appreciation and support” for each other.
2. She knows friends are important. As a single mom, Kramer knows how important it is to lean on relationships with friends and family for support. Having a network to lend a hand when you don’t have enough can be a lifesaver. Plus, she’s besties with Carrie Underwood — and if you don’t have an alternative universe where you and Carrie are best buds, you’re lying to yourself.
3. She reminds us that we’re never alone. As wonderful as motherhood is, it can get pretty lonely. “It’s easy to doubt yourself as a parent! Everyone knows it’s not easy,” Kramer told PEOPLE. There’s a whole community of moms out there who understand what you’re feeling. Don’t believe us? Check this out.
4. She posts the best Instagrams. Seriously, if you’re not following her, hop to it! You’re missing out on adorable gems like this:
