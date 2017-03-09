Trending

21 Watermelon Creations Too Pretty to Eat

Artists from across the globe have found a new outlet to sculpt with… watermelons! This summer […]

By

Artists from across the globe have found a new outlet to sculpt with… watermelons! This summer fruit is more than just a tasty and healthy treat, it’s now a blank canvas for an artist to create with. My Modern Met has found the top 21 melons of the summer for your viewing pleasure!

>> Read more: What-A-Melon! 15 Delicious Watermelon Recipes

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bear Melon
(Photo: Clive and Sharon Cooper)
Money Melon
(Photo: Valeriano Fatica)
Dragon Head Melon
(Photo: Valeriano Fatica)

>> Recipe: Watermelon Martini

Fruit28
(Photo: Paul Williams)
Gator head melon
(Photo: Clive and Sharon Cooper)
fruit flower
(Photo: Andre Pan)
dragon melons
(Photo: The Invisible Underground)

>> Recipe: Watermelon, Mint and Feta Salad

Small Flowers melon
(Photo: Art Chef)
tropical melon
(Photo: Takashi Itoh)
4 melons
(Photo: Candi)

Want to see more crazy watermelon sculptures? Click here to be taken to the original story on My Modern Met.

Tagged:

Related Posts