21 Watermelon Creations Too Pretty to Eat

Artists from across the globe have found a new outlet to sculpt with… watermelons! This summer fruit is more than just a tasty and healthy treat, it’s now a blank canvas for an artist to create with. My Modern Met has found the top 21 melons of the summer for your viewing pleasure!

>> Read more: What-A-Melon! 15 Delicious Watermelon Recipes

Videos by PopCulture.com

>> Recipe: Watermelon Martini

>> Recipe: Watermelon, Mint and Feta Salad

Want to see more crazy watermelon sculptures? Click here to be taken to the original story on My Modern Met.