Budweiser’s 2019 Super Bowl Commercial Features Clydesdales, Wind Turbines and Bob Dylan

Budweiser recently unveiled their 2019 Super Bowl commercial, and it features Clydesdales, wind turbines, and Bob Dylan.

The clip begins with a Dalmatian having his ears blown by the wind, while Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind” plays along.

As the shot pulls out we see that the dog is riding on top of an old-time Budweiser carriage pulled by a team of Clydesdales.

The scene then opens even wider and viewers are shown a large field with a number of wind turbines spinning. This is in reference to the company stating that it is now using renewable energy in all of its breweries.

Check out our Super Bowl Ad – congrats to @budweiserUSA for now brewing with wind power. And this is only the beginning: by 2025, every Budweiser around the globe will be brewed with 100% renewable electricity because we are 100% committed to a brighter future #chooserenewables //t.co/T59WAKN5zD — Budweiser (@Budweiser) January 24, 2019

Ricardo Marques — group vice president of marketing core and value brands for Anheuser-Busch — says the company thinks the commercial is “an instant classic,” per a statement to USA Today.

He goes on to say that they believe “people will forgive us for” using “Blowin’ in the Wind” — a protest anthem born out of the 1960s anti-war movement — due to its use serving a greater purpose.

“The ad brings you the classic elements” of Budweiser past commercials, including the Clydesdales, Marques went on to say. “Then it brings you something new. We think that combination is very powerful.”

“It’s more than just beer,” Angie Slaughter, Anheuser-Busch’s vice president of sustainability, added of the new ad. “This commercial is for everyone. It’s something we should be thinking about every day.”

Many are thrilled about Budweiser’s ad, with one person tweeting, “I don’t drink beer but I am very proud of Budweiser for thinking about the future of our planet. Thank you!”

“Brewed with wind power, delivered with horse power!” another fan wrote

Not everyone is excited about the new ad, however, as some on social media have taken to criticizing the commercial.

BUDWEISER WILL PROMOTE WIND TURBINES DURING THE SUPERBOWL. WHILE, WIND TURBINES DIVIDE COMMUNITES, HARM CITIZENS’ HEALTH, KILL BIRDS AND DESTROY HABITATS. THAT’S WHY THERE WILL BE NO BUDWEISER SERVED AT MY SUPERBOWL PARTY. pic.twitter.com/8FbJ32wtCM — Barbara Durkin (@Barbarajdurkin) January 28, 2019

“Bird-slaughtering, habitat-destroying #BigWind enriches .01% at taxpayers’, ratepayers’ & the #environment’s expense,” one person tweeted. “Just ask Warren Buffett who said, ‘We get tax credits if we build #windfarms. That’s the only reason to build them. They don’t make sense without the tax credits.’ “

Super Bowl LIII will be broadcast nationwide by CBS on Sunday, Feb. 3