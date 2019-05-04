2019 Kentucky Derby: Top Predictions, Odds and Who Could Win

With the 2019 Kentucky Derby hours away, it’s time to place your bets.

After the frontrunner Omaha Beach was scratched on Thursday due to breathing issues, the current Kentucky Derby odds favor Game Winner (who won the Breeder’s Cup Juvenile race), with 9-2 odds, Roadster, with 5-1 odds, and Improbable, with 5-1 odds. All three favorites are trained by five-time Kentucky Derby winner Bob Baffert, who seems poised to enjoy at least some spoils after Saturday’s Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs.

The top 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders not trained by Baffert are led by Wood Memorial winner Tacitus with 8-1 odds — trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott — and Florida Derby champ Maxiumum Security with 8-1 odds — trained by Jason Servis.

Mott has won more than 4,900 races as a trainer but has yet to conquer the Kentucky Derby. Servis, who won more races last year than Baffert at a 30 percent rate, has also never earned the famed Louisville title.

SportsLine‘s esteemed horse racing bettor Jody Demling, who has correctly predicted the Kentucky Derby (and the Kentucky Oaks) nine of the last 10 years, shared his picks, revealing that he is staying far away from 5-1 favorite Roadster, and is instead laying his money on By My Standards, who currently sits at odds of 15-1. After going winless in his first three starts, the colt took home a victory in February in a maiden special weight race at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans, then won the Louisiana Derby.

Here are the latest Kentucky Derby odds, as of Friday afternoon:

Game Winner: 9-2

Roadster: 5-1

Improbable: 5-1

Maximum Security: 8-1

Tacitus: 8-1

Code of Honor: 12-1

Win Win Win: 12-1

War of Will: 15-1

By My Standards: 15-1

Tax: 20-1

Vekoma: 15-1

Plus Que Parfait: 30-1

Cutting Humor: 30-1

Long Range Toddy: 30-1

Spinoff: 30-1

Country House: 30-1

Bodexpress: 30-1

Gray Magician: 50-1

Master Fencer: 50-1

The 2019 Kentucky Derby post time is at 6:46 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 4. Watch the pre-race coverage as well as the race itself on NBC, or stream it live via the NBC Sports Live app with a cable subscription.