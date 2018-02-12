Twitter Only Has Eyes for Dazzling Russian Winter Olympic Curler

Social media is going wild for Russian curler Anastasia Bryzgalova, 25, whose icy stare has set many hearts a-flutter during the Pyeongchang Games.

Many Twitter users have noticed Bryzgalova’s prowess on the ice, comparing her to Angelina Jolie, Megan Fox and Adriana Lima.

I’m still rooting for USA, but Anastasia Bryzgalova, the Russian curler looks like a freaking model. #Olympics #TeamUSA — Tom Sica (@Flags12345) February 8, 2018

If you don’t have any interest in Olympic Curling, you might now:

Anastasia Bryzgalova (RUS) pic.twitter.com/DZo8N4NG6q — Ryan Wolak (@Wolak22) February 8, 2018

If you see me this weekend know that I will only be talking about:

1. Anastasia Bryzgalova

2. Anastasia Bryzgalova’s nails

3. Curling

Thank you for being with me during this exciting time. — Meredith Woerner (@MdellW) February 9, 2018

The Russian curling mixed doubles team is led by Anastasia Bryzgalova, who looks like Angelina Jolie at 21 if she ever picked up a broom. — James Stewart (@jamespstewart) February 8, 2018

I thought curling was a sport for old balding men but Anastasia Bryzgalova be looking like Megan Fox and suddenly I love curling #Olympics #curling pic.twitter.com/EA7pO3hV3R — brooke (@SchofiesChoice) February 8, 2018

Don’t be surprised if Russian curler Anastasia Bryzgalova gets an endorsement deal after these #Olympic games. #WinterOlympics2018 #anastasiabryzgalova (I’ll start the hashtag if there isn’t one yet) pic.twitter.com/FFBc7T5aR9 — John Dowd (@DowdTutor) February 8, 2018

Russia was banned from competing as a country at the 2018 Winter Olympics after a doping scandal, but the “clean” Russian athletes — like Bryzgalova — are still allowed to compete, but as “Olympic Athletes From Russia” and in neutral colors.

Team USA (Matt and Becca Hamilton) defeated Olympic Athletes From Russia Bryzgalova and her husband Aleksandr Krushelnitckii in an historic 9-3 drubbing in mixed doubles curling on Thursday. NPR notes the Russian team gifted the Americans a stuffed bear, so things appeared to be cordial.

But despite the loss, Twitter was still abuzz about the Russian athlete thanks to her supermodel looks.

This is the first time the Olympics have featured mixed doubles, a form of play that has been part of the world championships since 2008. The Hamiltons used their more accurate delivery to overcome the Russian pair, whose past success includes a gold medal at the 2016 world championship.

The Winter Olympics run through Feb. 25, and curling has one of the longest competition schedules at the Winter Olympics.