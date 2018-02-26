2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang Wrap With Dazzling Ceremony

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea came to an end on Sunday night, but not without a bit of grandiose fan-fair.

The international event represents cooperation and sportsmanship, even in the unavoidable world of competition in which we live. Although athletes come to win, the Olympics are really more a celebration than anything else.

In that spirit, the closing ceremony featured fireworks, parades, impassioned speeches and musical performances. Athletes took to Twitter and other social media platforms to share their closing thoughts on the games, which are the peak of competition for those who are serious about their sport.

The closing ceremony was covered on NBC just like the rest of the month-long event, but the official Olympics Twitter account posted photos and clips for all to see, commemorating another successful year of international sportsmanship. At a time when people everywhere are so divided, the Olympics this year were a strong reminder of what people are capable of when they act as one.

Fireworks

The closing ceremony was something between a huge sporting event and the world’s biggest fair. Multi-colored fireworks filled the sky over the stands as the world’s best athletes said goodbye to their one chance every four years to compete at the highest level.

International Athletes

Olympic athlets are united by their overwhelming drive and determination. The events serve as a reminder that there’s more to unite people than there is to divide them.

EXO

The closing ceremony provided an international stage for the South Korean boy band EXO. The host country often benefits from the Olympics, as they get a chance to entice tourists and promote their cultural exports.

South Korean music doesn’t need much promoting, as it’s one of the biggest genres in the world right now. Still, the chance didn’t hurt these young singers.

CL

South Korean rapper and singer CL also put on a heart-stopping performance at the Olympics’ closing ceremony. CL is one of the country’s biggest international stars, and has broken into the American hip-hop market with hits like “Doctor Pepper,” where she collaborated with Riff Raff, Diplo and OG Maco.

Soohorang & Bandabi

In closing the 2018 Winter Olympics, the world also said goodbye to Soohorang, the white tiger mascot of the games. The cartoon cat took off all around the world, and dolls, hats and other accessories featuring Soohorang continue to sell out all over the place. The tiger will pass the baton to Bandabi, an asiatic black bear mascot spearheading the Paralympic Winter Games.

For the Fans

The Olympics are an elite competition, but they’re for everyone. Fans around the world tune in for the inspirational spectacle of the sports.

The Olympic Flame

The Olympic flame was put out as part of the closing ceremony, marking the end of the 2018 Winter Olympics officially.

Beijing 2022

The night included a “handover performance,” sending a message to the world that the games will go on. In 2022, Beijing will host the next Winter Olympics, where gold medalists will defend their titles and up-and-comers will take their shots at glory.

Skiing pandas…. ? This can only mean one thing. It’s time for #Beijing2022 to take the flag.



What will the next Winter #Olympics have in store? @Beijing2022 #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/VJAcFGVcC7 — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) February 25, 2018

Many prominent winter sports athletes have already set their sights on the next big event, and some will undoubtedly jump right into training for Beijing.

2018 Winter Paralympics

The 2018 Winter Olympics may be over, but they lead directly into the Paralympics, which begin on March 9. In the U.S., NBC will again cover the Paralympics throughout the games. They’ll be held in Pyeongchang as well. Over 550 athletes from as many as 42 nations will compete throughout March.