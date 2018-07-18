2018 MLB All-Star Game National Anthem Brings Social Media to Its Feet: ‘NFL Pay Attention’

The 2018 MLB All-Star Game’s National Anthem brought social media to its feet on Tuesday night, with many telling the NFL to “pay attention.”

As has been widely reported, the NFL recently implemented new guidelines for their National Anthem policy, with players under threat of fine if they kneel during it.

Many Twitter users saw the MLB’s National Anthem all-star moment — performed by a group of local choirs and honoring 29 Medal of Honor recipients — as something the NFL could take a cue from. They made their opinions known.

🇺🇸 NATIONAL ANTHEM ⚾️2018 MLB All-Star Game: American League at National League 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/pFGBXcZnzU — jimmy_survivor (@jimmy_villon) July 18, 2018

“Watching the National Anthem before the All-Star game … could the difference between MLB and the NFL be any more palpable? Ultimate respect shown for our men & women in uniform, our veterans and our Flag,” one person tweeted.

@NFL Pay attention. Beautiful rendition of the National Anthem at the @MLB All-Star Game. Knock off the crap and respect our country. #nokneeling #GodBlessAmerica — Steve Reeb (@Steve_Reeb) July 18, 2018

“Hey NFL Players…Take a page from MLB on what it is to honor our nation’s heroes and stand during the national anthem….Class Act MLB…to honor 29 recipients of those who have received the Medal of Honor,” another person commented.

Major League Baseball puts 29 Medal of Honor Recipients on Field in Dramatic, Patriotic All-Star game National Anthem ceremony in Washington DC, highlighting what NFL cannot show: patriotic display and player unity while fans go wild. NFL & Roger Goodell must be cringing. — erik walker (@erikmwalker) July 18, 2018

“Heroes? Those 29 men who are Medal of Honor recipients being honored before the All-Star Game right now. No one kneeling for baseball’s National Anthem,” someone else said. “Thank you all, gentlemen.”

While NFL anthem protests were certainly a hot topic, others recalled singer Fergie’s performance of the patriotic tune at the NBA All-Star Game earlier this year.

I liked a @YouTube video https://t.co/DIIevjCa7N Fergie sings the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game | ESPN — AbhraWHAT! (@AbhratanuR) July 18, 2018

“Y’all remember when Fergie butchered the National Anthem at the All-Star game? That has to be a top 3 funniest moment on live television man,” one Twitter user quipped.

” ‘How come no one asked me to sing the National Anthem at the All-Star Game tonight? ‘ ~ Fergie,” someone else joked.

The 2018 MLB All-Star game ended with the American League beating the National League 8 – 6. This marks the sixth consecutive year they have won.