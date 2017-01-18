2 Workout Routines Jessica Simpson Swears By

It’s easy to root for Jessica Simpson. She comes off as super real and relatable, and not just because of her very public struggles (and eventual success!) with losing the baby weight. Even ten years after heading up a wildly successful billion-dollar fashion empire, Simpson seems like someone you could sit down and have a down-to-earth conversation with. Maybe it’s due to her two young children, or the fact that she self-admittedly puts her foot in her own mouth a bit too often, but there’s something extremely likeable about Simpson.

Simpson is celebrating the release of her new athleisure line, The Warm Up, which she says was designed with every woman in mind.

“I have been every size there is, so I know what looks good on a variety of body types,” she told Women’s Health in their September cover issue. “Every woman should feel like she can wear what the model is wearing down the runway.”

While we know Simpson used Weight Watchers to slim down after her pregnancies, she also shared the fitness routine that keeps her in shape, saying that she still needs to be extremely motivated to exercise (another reason to love her — who doesn’t need a little extra motivation every now and then?).

“I give myself so many excuses to not get on that treadmill, to not do that lunge,” she told Women’s Health. The thing that does get her going? The mentality that “workouts are an emotional experience. I exercise to clear my head. It makes me stronger on every level.”

Check out her every-other-day routine:

6 miles on the elliptical

plyometrics or TRX (to elongate her muscles)

intricate BOSU ball moves (for balance and to strengthen those little-used muscles)

Dying to get stems like Simpson? She also shared her Boss-Lady Legs workout. Fair warning: Leg day may never be the same!

JESSICA SIMPSON’S BOSS-LADY LEG’S WORKOUT

1. Plyo Split Squat

Start in a squat position with your feet shoulder-width apart and your elbows bent; shift your hips back until your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Jump as you shift your right foot in front of your left, keeping an upright torso.

Land in a lunge position, your knees bent at 90 degrees and your left knee inches off the ground.

Bring your left leg forward into a squat, then jump into a lunge with your left leg in front. Bring your right leg forward into a squat to return to start.

That’s one rep; do 10 reps. Click here to learn more!

2. Weighted Squat to Adduction

Start in a squat position with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hands holding dumbbells at your shoulders; shift your hips back until your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Thrust your hips up and forward as you straighten your legs, coming to stand on your toes.

Engage your abs as you lower your body as far as you can go by pushing your hips back and bending your knees.

Slowly push yourself to stand as you soften your left knee and kick your right leg straight out to the side, then step your right foot back in.

That’s one rep; do 10 reps, then repeat on the other side.

3. Single-Leg Deadlift to Bicep Curl

Stand holding a dumbbell in each hand in front of your thighs. Keeping your back flat, lift your left leg behind you as you bend forward at the hips and slowly lower your body until the weights pass knee level.

Pause, then push through your right leg to stand, bending your left knee to bring the leg up to hip height in front of you. Rotate your hands so palms face each other, then bend your elbows and curl the weights as close to your shoulders as you can.

Lower the weights to return to start. That’s one rep; do 10 reps, then repeat on the other side.

Now that you finally know how to get legs like Jessica Simpson’s, get to work, girl!

